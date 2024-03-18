Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the last seven months, The Isla Bay cafe at 6 Rails Lane has been opening from 8am to 4pm each day and has been run by Emrah Tashan.Havant Borough Council’s planning sub-committee last week heard that Mr Tashan, from Southampton, wanted to be able to serve alcohol with his food so customers could enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer. Mr Tashan said: “We are a restaurant, we are planning to sell alcohol with a meal. We don’t want anyone to just come and sit and have alcohol because if anybody wants to, we’ve got Bar 18 next to ours.”

He has asked the council for permission to serve alcohol from 10am to 11pm which had previously been miscommunicated as 8am to 11pm which garnered a rush of objections. The Isla Bay has the capacity to serve 60 covers and can open from 6am to 11pm each day but has only been doing so until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Wakley, who has owned the two flats above the cafe for the last 20 years, was there to object in person at the hearing. His objections include concerns over noise, smells and the cafe’s extended opening hours. He also said there was inconsiderate parking by delivery drivers and parking in general. He said: “I’m not against anyone making a living. I just have an issue with time and serving alcohol until 11pm. By the time they clear up, it will be 12.30am in the morning.”

The cafe in Hayling Island