Maria Gay, with the help of her neighbours, campaigned for a new post box to be installed in Stoke after the previous one, situated outside a closed post office, had been deactivated in July 2023.

The campaign was supported by borough councillors Paul Gray and Mark Coates and lasted just under a year. She said it included lots of toing and froing between herself, councillors and the Royal Mail - but added that it was only when she contacted the Royal Mail CEO directly that progress was made.

She said the MP for Havant, Alan Mak, was included in the campaign as she had written to him, but as far as she was aware he got the same responses from the Royal Mail as everyone else.

However Mr Mak has insisted that it was his intervention and his campaign which had been successful and brought about the successful installation of the Post Box.

Maria told The News she was disappointed to receive a letter at the end of April from Alan Mak, seen by The News and sent to all residents, crediting his work with the Royal Mail as the reason behind the decision to reinstate a post box in the area.

“This success is due to the constant letters and hard work of the local residents with the support of Paul Gray (Lib Dem Councillor) and Mark Coates (Labour Councillor) since last July. They provided contacts to enable publicity on local papers, social media, printed and distributed leaflets and organised meetings. We called the Post Box Lizzie, dressed her up, published many photos of ‘her’ and gained much support from far and wide (even Australia).”

The letter goes on to state that Maria attended a Conservative Council surgery in Hayling Island where councillor Brenda Linger said she would write to the Royal Mail. Cllr Linger then forwarded a letter from the CEO of Royal Mail which gave the same reason as why they could not re-open the old post box. The Royal Mail believed the old post office had been sold and the new owners wanted the post box removed, which was not the case. However with the name of the CEO now in hand, Maria said she contacted them directly suggesting a new site for the post box, which the CEO agreed to.

Maria Gray, of Hayling Island, was dismayed when she received a letter from Alan Mak MP claiming credit for the Royal Mail's decision to reinstate a post box in Stoke.

Maria’s letter closed with: “With the forthcoming local elections, soon to be followed by the general election, this sudden end of campaign claims for credit is leaving a bitter taste in my mouth. Only Paul Gray, followed later by Mark Coates are entitled to claim any credit.”

When approached for comment, the MP for Havant, reiterated that he led the campaign and was decisive in the Royal Mail’s decision to change its mind.

Mr Mak said: "I've made repeated representations to Royal Mail about its decision to close the Post Box in Stoke. My letter to the Chief Executive immediately after the closure resulted in a meeting between me and Royal Mail's senior management. I also raised the issue with a Minister in Parliament and secured their support.

"As a result of my work, Royal Mail has altered its position and agreed to reinstate the Post Box. Others have been part of the campaign and in my letter to residents I specifically and openly credit the efforts of the wider community.