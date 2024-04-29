Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public toilet block at Chichester Avenue car park will be extended to provide a new specialised Changing Spaces toilet, providing facilities for disabled people and their carers. The current building sits between the seafront road, Chichester Avenue, and the beach huts, has a pitched roof, eaves overhang and walls of mixed brick and rendering. The extension will use matching building materials and follow the same design criteria.

The new extension and access ramp will extend a maximum of 4.8m from the existing block to one side over the existing asphalt standing where there is a site for a food and drink van with picnic tables and benches for customer use.

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee, which approved the toilet planning application, said the licensed van is a vital part of the community. It will be moved slightly, leaving 4.8m of space for customers to still buy, sit and enjoy their coffee. The committee also heard the seafront car park has 350 car parking spaces and two will be lost for the extended toilet block.

Planning chairman Councillor David Keast (Con, Cowplain) agreed with councillors the coffee business was important to the local community and contributes £4,000 a year to the council.Councillor Diana Patrick (Con, Stakes) said: “It was a wonderful forward-thinking project, first class.”

Speaking after the meeting, Hayling East ward councillor Mark Coates (Lab) said: “Absolutely delighted to see it go in.” He said that he had spoken to less mobile residents and the new toilet should be the first in a series of changes that sees better access for anyone who is severely disabled or less mobile so they can access all the pleasures of the historic beach.

He added: “This a first-class facility consummate with the best that are available across the continent. And Hayling deserves the best and has waited long enough. Especially that demographic who find it difficult to access the beach.” He added he didn’t want to stop there but wanted to get people onto the beach. He said: “This is a very positive step on that journey.”