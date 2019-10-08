DESIGNS showing life in a proposed garden village of 6,000 homes north of Fareham have been unveiled as residents express concerns about the 'diversity' of the development.

Buckland Development Ltd has released CGI representations of the planned Welborne site, which will consist of a woodland area, a downland area, and a parkland area.

A CGI illustration of the proposed Welborne garden village.

But residents group The Fareham Society has expressed a series of concerns about the diversity of the first stage of the development, which will see 1,000 homes built in the woodland area closest to Wickham.

The first stage will lack any Lifetime Homes, which are designed to be highly accessible and adaptable, and see a reduction in affordable housing compared with later stages.

The council’s current policy requires the development to feature a housing mix where 30 per cent of units are affordable homes and 15 per cent are Lifetime Homes.

The new garden village will feature a hotel and a local pub.

Brenda Clapperton, secretary of the Fareham Society said: 'The society is most concerned that the appellant is seeking to reduce the level of affordable housing from the 30 per cent affordable provision required in the Welborne Plan policy to 10 per cent for the first 1,000 homes.'

Buckland Development Ltd has proposed reducing the housing mix within the first stage to offset some of the infrastructure costs, with the council reviewing later stages to ensure they meet the development's overall requirements.

The leader of Fareham Borough Council, Sean Woodward, acknowledged that there are more than 1,000 families on the council's social housing waiting list, but stressed the 'huge' amount of infrastructure being funded by the developer during the first stage.

The Welborne development will consist of more than 6,000 homes.

He said: 'Roughly £100m will be spent on infrastructure in the first stage, out of £300m being spent on infrastructure across the lifetime of the development.

'I have always said we would not see one brick placed in Welborne until we know how the infrastructure will be funded.'

Infrastructure funding will include provisions for a secondary school and three primary schools, as well as a £20m contribution to upgrades of junction 10 on the M27.

An outline plan for the Welborne development and a detailed plan for the junction 10 improvements will be considered by the council's planning committee on Wednesday, October 16.