Hike in charges at country parks including Queen Elizabeth and Staunton

As part of the annual review, Hampshire County Council will be increasing fees and introducing new charges to different services at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Staunton Country Park, Lepe Country Park near Exbury, River Hamble Country Park and the Royal Victoria Country Park near Netley Abbey. Some changes were introduced on February 1, and others will be introduced in March and April.

At Queen Elizabeth, charges are being increased from February to the cost of horsebox parking (£8 for four hours) and BBQ hire rates (ranging from £20 to £175). Increased charges for annual horse-riding permits will also be increased at River Hamble from March (£90 a year). From April 1, people who want to get married at Royal Victoria’s Chapel Tower will see higher prices for the hire charges for weddings and events and the cost of daily admission. There will also changes to the hire rates for fields and a new hire rate for school holidays will be introduced on April 1.

Annual angling permits will increase at Staunton Country Park from March (£55 for adults) and more changes will be introduced to the hiring rates for field hire at Queen Elizabeth and Staunton, including a cheaper off-peak hiring rate at the former. Changes have also been introduced to the barbecue hire slots to one per day, to finish by 5.30pm, at Lepe, River Hamble and Royal Victoria and the largest at Queen Elizabeth from February 1.

Room hire rates will increase at Lepe’s classroom, Queen Elizabeth’s Casson Room, Staunton’s Tack Room, Old Dairy, and Staunton Farm Garret Room after April 1. Increased rates for camping and caravan rallies at Royal Victoria and Queen Elizabeth (£15 per pitch) and the cost of dog field bookings at Queen Elizabeth and River Hambe will also be introduced.