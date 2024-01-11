Historic Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea to be transformed into homes as plans are submitted

Plans have been submitted to transform the historic 158-year-old Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea into homes with a neighbouring modern block of flats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zenda Limited has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council which shows the proposal includes refurbishing the hotel building, most recently used to house asylum seekers, and building a detached block to the north of the site. The “west wing proposal” includes plans for 31 flats in the hotel building, removing the top floor and building a new fourth floor and a setback fifth floor.

The units include standard one-bed and two-bed flats on the upper ground floor, and between the first and fourth floors, there are four one-bed units, eight two-bed units, and eight three-bed units. The new top floor offers three two-bed and one three-bed penthouse-style units with private roof terraces. The “north wing proposal” would deliver an L-shaped six-storey building located at the corner of Alhambra and Mansion Road. That part of the scheme would include 26 flats, made up of four one-bed homes, 19 two-bed homes and three two-bed penthouses. The new building, if approved, would require the demolition of the existing rear extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refurbished hotel building CGI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state the proposal will rejuvenate an “outdated structure” with the addition of a new apartment building “which is designed to fit well into its context”. The Best Western Royal Beach Hotel was built on a one-acre field in 1866 on the junction between South Parade and St Helens Parade. It opened its doors for the first time on May 1 of the same year and became one of the most popular and fashionable hotels in Southsea boasting impressive views across the Solent. An application for the east wing of the Southsea hotel, allowing the conversion of the building into 29 flats, was approved last year.