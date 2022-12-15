The Royal Navy base was earmarked to be shut by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), but the decision has now been reversed. It was planned to close in 2029.

It was part of the MoD’s ‘A Better Defence Estate’, which planned to dispose of 91 military sites across the UK. Alec Chalk KC MP, minister of state for defence procurement, confirmed the decision.

The west gate at HMS Sultan in Gosport. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150176-1)

The change of heart comes after a hard fought campaign. Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, said the closure would be detrimental to Royal Navy engineering training, a financial disaster for the MoD and a betrayal of the Gosport community.

She said: ‘I’m delighted that the Ministry of Defence have finally concluded what local people have always known, that closing HMS Sultan would be a huge mistake for the MoD the Royal Navy and Gosport.

‘This area has a proud history of serving our Armed Forces and excellent facilities such as these are vital to ensuring that our personnel are equipped with the skills they need to defend our country.’

