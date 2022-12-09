Homelessness charity 'pleased' to continue its work in Fareham and Gosport
A homeless charity says it is ‘pleased’ to receive government funding to continue working in Fareham and Gosport.
Successive cuts by Hampshire County Council, which has historically provided homelessness services, have forced Fareham Borough Council to find ways of supplementing shrinking budgets.
After a successful bid to the government’s rough sleeping initiative, the council was awarded £1,051,277 to keep existing services running while introducing new services to Fareham and Gosport.
Two Saints will be carrying out the work.
Kate Gladders, regional director of Two Saints Ltd said: ‘Two Saints are pleased to have been awarded this Rough Sleeper Initiative funding to enable us to continue providing support services for those experiencing homelessness in the local area.
‘We have a strong and effective relationship with Fareham and Gosport Borough Councils and will continue to work together to ensure clients receive the help and support they need.’
A direct award will be made to Two Saints, amounting to £753,632, over a funding period between 2022 - 2025.