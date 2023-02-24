Plans have been submitted to Havant Borough Council to revamp the largely boarded up shopping centre under a general permitted development order (GDPO) which allow additional storeys to be built on commercial buildings without requiring planning consent. This forms part of a wider government drive to revitalise town centres.

The applicant has submitted three prior approval applications for three separate blocks comprising 28 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments in total. The applications set out whether prior approval is needed from the council.

Planning documents state the mix of one and two-bedroom flats ‘reflects the opportunity the building presents and the location’.

Much of Wellington Way in Waterlooville remains empty

‘The proposals seek to mimic the existing architectural features of the building by simply replicating the aesthetic and detailing of the lower storeys at the upper level, albeit of a domestic rather than retail proportions.

‘The site is located in a highly accessible location close to shops, employment and the amenities typically associated with a town centre site.

‘London Road is pedestrianised but is close to multiple bus routes and, given the proximity to the town centre, both cycling and walking are viable transport options.

‘The existing shopping centre is run down and has multiple empty units. An enhanced residential presence will improve the appearance of each of the blocks and the shopping centre as a whole.

‘This, in turn, will add to the retail offer of the town centre. The additional residential units will add to the vibrancy of the area and will add to the customer base for existing commercial and retail uses.

‘An enhanced residential presence in mixed-use areas also adds to security by increasing passive surveillance which is a further benefit in an area such as this.’

The supporting statement added that the development would meet the requirements and that prior approval is not required thereby allowing the scheme as a permitted development.

Anyone who wishes to view or comment on the latest plans can visit Havant Borough Council’s planning portal using references APP/23/00105 for Block B, APP/23/00106 for Block C and APP/23/00107 for Block D.

Much of the Wellington Way area remains empty after popular Waterlooville Fruiterers - now Waterlooville Fruit And Veg - moved to the main London Road precinct last year.

Waterlooville town centre has been hit with recent closures in the past few years including Waitrose, New Look, Game and Peacocks which have all closed their doors.

