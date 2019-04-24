Housebuilder reveals that it will create more than 200 social and affordable homes in Portsmouth in the next decade

MORE than 200 new social and affordable homes will be built in Portsmouth in the next 10 years.

Housebuilder Vivid has confirmed it will work with Homes England to build the 'much-needed' properties as part of a strategic partnership project that spans Hampshire, Surrey and Berkshire.

A total of 17,000 new homes will be constructed across the counties with £88m of funding provided by Homes England.

For Mike Shepherd, director of development at Vivid, affordable homes were important. 'We’re determined to give as many people as possible the chance to have a decent home,' he said.

'And are strongly committed to providing social rented homes alongside other tenures to create sustainable and thriving communities. We’re delighted to have signed our strategic partnership contract with Homes England. Partnerships are extremely important to allow us to provide essential housing vital to support the wellbeing of our customers.

'The partnership, alongside our strong results and growth so far, means we can extend our house building programme further to benefit many more people living in the south.

'We currently have plans to deliver over 200 new homes on sites within Portsmouth and are in active discussions to deliver many more over the next 10 years as part of our new development strategy.'

Jackie Jacob, general manager for housing programmes at Homes England, said: 'We have announced a total of 23 partnership deals with 28 housing associations who share our ambition to build the homes the country needs, totalling £1.74 billion of investment. This partnership with Vivid will deliver a range of much-needed affordable housing across England, including homes for social rent and shared ownership.'