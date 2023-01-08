Housing estate being built at Sinah Lane on Hayling floods in 'extreme weather'

The Pebble Walk development on land at Sinah Lane, Hayling Island, has seen severe flooding as a result of the wet weather over the last week.

A Barratt Homes spokesperson said: ‘There are temporary pumping measures installed at Pebble Walk to aid drainage, however, these had to be switched off due to a noise restriction over the Christmas holiday period.

The housing estate being built on Hayling Island which flooded over Christmas

‘Unfortunately, we suffered extremely poor weather conditions, which saw the drainage system fill up more quickly than we would usually expect.

‘Now the holiday period is over, the pumping system is now operational and we are hopeful that the excess water will clear over the next few days.

‘We also plan to install the permanent drainage systems in the spring.’

Havant Borough Council granted planning consent in March 2021 to build the homes, 58 of which will be affordable, a public open space and a bird refuge area.

The building site on Hayling Island

The proposal was originally submitted in 2018 and submitted in late 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Many local residents and councillors were concerned with the project due to the impact on traffic on the island.

Council officers previously described the island as having a very high housing demand and that the development would go ‘a long way’ to meeting the council’s housing targets.

A council spokesperson said it did not receive any information from Barratt regarding the flooding, after checking with planning and community liaison teams.