How many shared homes are on your Portsmouth road? Find out with our interactive map

LATEST figures from Portsmouth City Council reveal that 40 per cent of the city’s roads are home to a house in multiple occupancy (HMO).

HMOs are increasingly becoming an option for people who are unable to afford to rent or buy a property of their own.

Out of the 1,512 roads in the city, 618 have a house of multiple occupancy.

Problems associated with shared homes are noise, anti-social behaviour, the dumping of rubbish and parking.

As part of our look into HMOs, we have created an interactive map which shows how many shared homes are on each Portsmouth road.

If your road has a pin on, there is at least one shared home on your street. If the pin is blue, between one and 10 homes are HMOs. If there are 11-20 HMOs the pin is green and it will be yellow if there are more than 20 HMOs. If you are looking at the map on a mobile, you will have to press on ‘More info’ to see the details for each street.

While Portsmouth City Council housing boss Cllr Darren Sanders believes shared homes are an important part of the housing mix in Portsmouth, there are concerns in some quarters that young families are being ‘squeezed out’ of areas of the city as a result.

Cllr Sanders said: ‘As a council we need to use our powers to make sure streets with HMOs are kept clean and residents are respected.

But East St Thomas Residents Forum chairman Martin Willoughby says the situation needs to be brought under control. ‘Young families have been almost completely squeezed out of the area as the stock of two to three-bedroom terraced housing has been purchased by developers,’ he said.

