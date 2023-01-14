PORTSMOUTH City Council have been pocketing thousands of pounds a day in parking charges, new figures reveal.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance via a Freedom of Information request shows how much local authorities generate from parking charges every 24 hours.

The statistics breakdown the average amount generated in 2022 per day, and the number of charges issued. Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: ‘Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions. We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

‘If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal.’ In total, 230 UK councils provided statistics for the insurance company.

Penalty charge notices (PCNs) are given to drivers who break parking regulations. This includes parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time.

Here are the figures for the following authorities: Portsmouth City Council, Fareham Borough Council, Hampshire County Council, East Hampshire District Council, Havant District Council , Southampton City Council , Hart District Council, New Forest District Council , Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council and Winchester City Council.

Figures were not provided for Gosport Borough Council, Test Valley Council, Eastleigh Borough Council and Rushmoor Borough Council.

1. Hampshire County Council Hampshire County Council generated £2,101 a day on average through parking charges in 2022. There were 60 charges every 24 hours on average.

2. Fareham Borough Council Fareham Borough Council generated £207 a day on average through parking charges in 2022. There were 7 charges every 24 hours on average.

3. East Hampshire District Council East Hampshire District Council generated £485 a day on average through parking charges in 2022. There were 17 charges every 24 hours on average.

4. Hart District Council Hart District Council generated £199 a day on average through parking charges in 2022. There were 8 charges every 24 hours on average.