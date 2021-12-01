How to have your say on accessibility issues around Portsmouth

Picture: Sam Stephenson 12th November 2021

The city council has launched a transport accessibility survey to gather people's views on how easy it is to get around the city, including using public transport, the condition of pavements and how much it costs.

Councillor Lee Mason, chairman of the scrutiny panel – which commissioned the survey, said: ‘The ease with which residents and visitors can travel has a significant impact on their lifestyle, health and wellbeing.

‘Every response to this survey will help us understand any barriers to travel so that we can ensure the council is continuing to take important steps in making the transport network accessible to all wherever possible.

‘Once you have completed this survey, plea se share the details with your friends and family as the more responses we receive the better we can make travel in Portsmouth.’

To take part in the survey visit research.net/r/PCCAccessibility by Sunday, January 2.

Anyone that can't complete the survey online can call 023 9261 6708 to organise a convenient time to complete the survey over the phone. The results and recommendations for areas of focus will be shared with the scrutiny panel early next year.

