How to have your say on accessibility issues around Portsmouth

RESIDENTS and visitors to Portsmouth are being asked to have their say on the accessibility of travel in and around the city.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:18 pm
Picture: Sam Stephenson 12th November 2021

The city council has launched a transport accessibility survey to gather people's views on how easy it is to get around the city, including using public transport, the condition of pavements and how much it costs.

Read More

Read More
'Exhausted' Portsmouth wheelchair user reveals difficulties getting around city

Councillor Lee Mason, chairman of the scrutiny panel – which commissioned the survey, said: ‘The ease with which residents and visitors can travel has a significant impact on their lifestyle, health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

‘Every response to this survey will help us understand any barriers to travel so that we can ensure the council is continuing to take important steps in making the transport network accessible to all wherever possible.

SEE ALSO: New light up zebra crossing installed in Portsmouth

‘Once you have completed this survey, plea se share the details with your friends and family as the more responses we receive the better we can make travel in Portsmouth.’

To take part in the survey visit research.net/r/PCCAccessibility by Sunday, January 2.

Anyone that can't complete the survey online can call 023 9261 6708 to organise a convenient time to complete the survey over the phone. The results and recommendations for areas of focus will be shared with the scrutiny panel early next year.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

ResidentsPortsmouthPompey