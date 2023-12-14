Huge purchase of 800 new council houses by Portsmouth City Council takes step closer to reality
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) is aiming to acquire 800 properties from the Clarion Housing Group housing association in what would be the largest deal of its kind. The new council houses would be in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Winchester.
A report was taken to the full council meeting on Tuesday (December 12). It was recommended that the council's housing, neighbourhood and building services directorate be allowed to purchase the houses. Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "Approval from full council means we can power ahead with the plan to purchase these properties and welcome these additional homes into our housing service.
"I'm very pleased the decision has been approved as it will reinforce the council as a high quality and respected social landlord across the south of England." Clarion Housing Group are selling the properties as part of its long term financial strategy. PCC were given preferred bidder status by the company. The properties as part of the deal include some shared ownership properties.
Council leader Steve Pitt said: “I'm very happy to support this decision, and thank everyone for their hard work in getting the deal to this point. I know we will see the benefits the deal will bring in the future." Rob Lane, Clarion Housing Group chief property officer, said: “We are delighted the council has approved the acquisition of these local homes. The local authority was chosen through a rigorous evaluation process and with the help of Clarion resident representatives, who formed part of our assessment panel.”