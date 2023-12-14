Huge plans to purchase hundreds of homes and make them council houses has taken a step closer.

A report was taken to the full council meeting on Tuesday (December 12). It was recommended that the council's housing, neighbourhood and building services directorate be allowed to purchase the houses. Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "Approval from full council means we can power ahead with the plan to purchase these properties and welcome these additional homes into our housing service.

The decision was made at Portsmouth Guildhall on December 12 to allow Portsmouth City Council to go ahead with its purchase of 800 new homes for council housing. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-7331).

"I'm very pleased the decision has been approved as it will reinforce the council as a high quality and respected social landlord across the south of England." Clarion Housing Group are selling the properties as part of its long term financial strategy. PCC were given preferred bidder status by the company. The properties as part of the deal include some shared ownership properties.