This one-off project testing the water showed three of seven test sites were ‘poor’ or ‘insufficient’ and four sites were reported as excellent or good. The scheme is designed to test the water, get results analysed by experts to enable the council to ask the Environment Agency to monitor the harbour water as if it was bathing water.The samples were taken during periods of ‘unsettled weather’, some during periods of heavy rain and tested for E.coli and Intestinal Enterococci because they are both indicators of faecal matter in the water, states the council report. The results show four of the seven location’s water quality is ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ with excellent water quality during the bathing season. Excellent water quality was reported at Ferry Point throughout the monitoring period. Poor water quality was highlighted at Harts Farm Way slipway throughout the monitoring period, with water quality being better during the bathing season.

The testing found both human and animal faecal matter in the sampled water but could not determine how it got into the water, or from where it originated. The report states it does not know if it is from combined sewerage outflows and sewerage treatment discharges or arising from agriculture or other run-off or contamination. It advised that swimmers should use the water when the weather is better and not for 72 hours after it rains.

It said: “It is safest to use water during the bathing season when weather conditions are less likely to adversely affect water quality.” The council’s existing advice is to avoid higher-risk activities for 72 hours following moderate-significant rainfall.

Robert Pragnell snapped this scenic view looking out across Langstone Harbour from Farlington Marshes

Monitoring was carried out over 19 weeks from May – October 2023 by council officers and Langstone Harbour staff going out into the harbour by rib.

On sampling day, the team collected seven different samples from points across the harbour where there was a high use for recreational purposes, ensuring no cross-contamination took place. 15 collected in the bathing season, May 15 – September 30 and four outside the bathing season, October 5 – 30.

Portfoilo holder for the project, Councillor Elizabeth Lloyd (Con, Stakes) said the samples were barcoded which enabled time sensitive tracking to the Porton Down, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory Wiltshire and ensured no deterioration of the samples. The lab gave detailed results which were verified by a leading water quality expert.

Councillor Philipe Munday (Lab, St Faith’s) said he would have liked the opportunity to see the actual test results but they haven’t been presented to council. Councillor Mark Coates (Lab, Hayling East) questioned the ‘wisdom’ of ‘abdicating responsibility’ and not continuing to analyse the water at the Harbour, if another agency does not take on the job.

The council intends to send the report to Southern Water who were not involved in the project.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We are supportive of citizen science and testing programmes that explore water quality across our region and provide a clearer picture about the health of our rivers and seas.”