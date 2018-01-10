Invitation to have a say on new parish council arrangements

RESIDENTS are being consulted on changes to parish councils.

People in Denmead, Southwick and Widley are to be consulted on potential changes to council arrangements.

Currently the West of Waterlooville Major Development Area sits within two existing parish council areas and residents have been asked to consider if the councils should extend to cover the whole area or the creation of a new council.

Portfolio holder for democratic services at Winchester City Council, Cllr Stephen Godfrey, said: ‘The development will shape the area for many years to come, so this opportunity to influence how the community comes together to make decisions about local matters is really exciting.’

There will be public consultations held on January 24 from 3.30pm until 7pm at Berewood Primary School and on January 27 from 10am until 2pm at Wellington Vale Care Home.

The consultation will run until February 5.