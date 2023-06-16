The privileges committee of MPs found the former prime minister committed five offences relating to his actions surrounding Partygate.

These include deliberately misleading parliament and the committee, breaching confidence, impugning the committee and being complicit in a campaign of abuse against the committee.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward has defended Boris Johnson after the Partygate report found that the former prime minister mislead parliament. Picture: Keith Woodland/JUSTIN TALLIS - AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Johnson unexpectedly stood down as an MP last week after seeing the committee’s findings – he would have faced a 90-day suspension if he remained as an MP.

However, councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said the report and recent headlines ‘all looked very bitter’.

‘He’s made mistakes along the way, we all have at various times,’ he said.

‘I did watch the entirety of the hearing and just the body language of the people concerned, it’s nothing to do with the party, they had it in for him it was very clear.

Pictured is: Executive Leader of the council, Councillor Sean Woodward. Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-262)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m not surprised he’s done what he’s done, I’m not surprised he’s reacted in the way that he has.’

When asked whether he accepts the privileges committee’s findings he said ‘No, of course I don’t’.

‘It’s a kangaroo court, it’s as simple as that,’ he added.

‘The whole atmosphere has been created by parliament – the atmosphere of somebody doing something and immediately everyone is holier than thou.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaving his house for a run in Brightwell-cum-Stowell, west of London on June 14, 2023. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

‘I’ve been a very long critic of our government’s response to the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I used to get dozens of messages from people every day asking me “Can I do this? Can I do that?”

‘Nobody could understand it and I’m sure the Prime Minister couldn’t either or all the people around him. The whole thing was an absolute shambles.

‘I would dismiss it – I’ve been on the wrong end of kangaroo courts, I know exactly what it’s like.

‘At the end of the day, he is the biggest vote winner that the Conservative party has had almost within living memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad