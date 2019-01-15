Jeremy Corbyn tables a vote of ‘no confidence’ in Theresa May’s government

Have your say

LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a vote of no confidence in prime minister Theresa May after she suffered a crushing defeat in her Brexit vote.

Mrs May lost her vote with 432 votes against compared to 202 in favour just moments ago. It’s the worst defeat in modern history of a government in power.

The defeated PM attempted to make concessions to the government in a brief speech to parliament, telling MPs she would be willing to work with other parties.

However, the Labour chief slammed the PM for her ‘catastrophic failure’ to deliver a Brexit deal the UK demands.

Speaking to MPs in a packed out House of Commons, a fired up Mr Corbyn said: ‘This is the greatest defeat for a government since 1920 in this house.

‘This is a catastrophic defeat of this government.

‘She cannot seriously believe that after two years of failure she is capable of negotiating a good deal for this country.

‘I have tabled a motion of no confidence in this government.’

The call will spark a vote of no confidence, which will take place tomorrow.

A total of 118 Conservative rebels voted against the PM, nearly the same number in the leadership confidence vote she faced last month.

If she fails to win the confidence vote, it could spark another general election – just 73 days before Britain is meant to leave the EU.