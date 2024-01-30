Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council approved plans for an outdoor seating area outside the Indian tapas restaurant and cocktail bar on 135-137 Havant Road. The plans describe a timber decking seating area in front of the entrance with a depth of 4.6m and a width of 12.5m enclosed with a 1.1m steel balustrade. The council previously stated that the plans would “ensure the protection of amenity” and a “good standard of living environment” for current and future customers.

The restaurant received planning consent in October 2019 for the same scheme which was put on hold due to “the after-effects of the pandemic”. Back then, planning officers raised concerns over a “history of complaints” from neighbours “due to both loud music and rowdy behaviour of customers outside and leaving the venue”. Findings also indicated that live music within the premises could reach “very loud levels” during weekends, audible at distances of up to 80 metres. The impact is heightened “whenever the door is opened,” especially when customers are entering or leaving the building.

