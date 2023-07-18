Kurdistan Restaurant in Fratton Road has applied to Portsmouth City Council for permission to change the use of the neighbouring unit next to the social club. It said the proposals would ‘introduce a new style of cuisine complementary to the choice of refreshment currently on offer’ while the shop would increase the range of businesses operating in the area.

‘The applicant believes that the proposed takeaway use and a new shop at this location will will introduce additional choice and variety of refreshment facilities available, in the shopping frontage of the town centre and as such will be complimentary to the existing shopping attraction of the district centre to local people and the visiting public,’ a statement submitted by HRP Architect Ltd on behalf of the business says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans seek permission for the takeaway to operate from 11am until 11pm with the butchers and shop open from 8.30am until 6pm. On Saturdays the opening hours would be midday-10pm and 10am-1pm respectively. Documents submitted with the application show the business is aiming to employ five full-time workers and between two and four part-time.

Kurdistan has plans to open a butchers in a neighbouring unit

A deadline of August 25 has been set by the council for reaching a decision on the application which was submitted by Saleem Ahmed. Its submission comes weeks after a separate application by Mr Ahmed to redevelop the neighbouring disused social club site into eight flats and three commercial units fronting the main road. Previous plans to convert the site into student housing were withdrawn in 2019 after they attracted a series of public objections.