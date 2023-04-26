In a letter to The News Dame Meg said she was ‘interested’ to read council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson’s suggestion that ‘almost no councils’ in the country are building swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Food bank usage hits record high says Trussell Trust

How the new leisure centre at Bransbury Park could look. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

‘On this, he’s just plain wrong,’ she wrote. ‘My own council has built a new leisure centre, including a six-lane pool and a leisure pool which opened in 2021 in my constituency of Hackney South and Shoreditch.

‘As chair of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee for the past eight years, I have scrutinised a large number of publicly funded projects. Too often over-optimism at the ideas stage means that the money doesn’t stack up and the project is delayed or fails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hackney’s Britannia Leisure Centre cost around £54m. Cllr Vernon-Jackson is promising a cut price £16m including most of the same facilities.

‘My Portsmouth friends don’t deserve a cut-price shed. If Labour-run Hackney council can fund a top-class facility in spite of years of government cuts to its budget, then why can’t Portsmouth City Council?

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Dame Meg Hillier

‘Stephen Morgan is right to be concerned about the lack of imagination and ambition the council has for the city I grew up in. Pompey deserves better.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Cllr Vernon-Jackon said he is ‘sorry’ that Dame Meg ‘has been so badly misinformed’.

‘Having unaffordable pipe dreams and telling residents these are possible is a bad habit that many politicians fall into, and this seems to be the case with Labour’s Dame Meg Hillier,’ he added.

‘The London pool and sports centre was planned and built before energy costs tripled and heating swimming pools is incredibly expensive. London receives massively more financial support from the government than Portsmouth.

‘Finding the extra £38m Dame Meg Hillier says we need is impossible within Portsmouth’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For politicians to suggest unfunded pipe dreams which cannot be delivered does no service to local residents as it means we would get no new pool, leisure centre or GP surgery.