'Laziest councillor in Fareham' is told to resign after leaving Conservative group

In a full council meeting, Cllr Harry Davis asked whether Cllr Gregory should resign after switching parties ‘a second time’ and ‘failing to attend nearly 40 per cent of council meetings’.

Cllr Gregory’s resignation from the Conservatives follows correspondence with local MP and Home Secretary Suella Braverman where he shared his concerns about the national minimum wage increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW SEE: Tree falls outside pub and almost hits joggers

Nick Gregory at the Fareham election count in Ferneham Hall on May 7, 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

In an email to Cllr Gregory, Cllr Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council described the letter as ‘excellent’ and relevant to ‘all small businesses including my own’.

However, a statement from Fareham Conservative Association described Cllr Gregory, who represents Fareham South ward, both as an ‘underperforming party hopper’ and ‘the laziest councillor in Fareham’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reads: ‘This move is a direct result of Mr Gregory’s lack of dedication and commitment to serving the residents of Fareham South.

‘Mr Gregory has changed different political parties seven times in his relatively short political career having been a member of the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Ukip, and an Independent, and has consistently proven himself to be an idle and ineffective councillor.

Cllr Nick Gregory

‘Despite his title, he has failed to answer emails and has ignored the needs and concerns of the residents of Fareham South, leaving the hard-working Conservative Councillor, Stephen Ingram, to pick up the slack.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Cllr Gregory said more Conservative councillors should speak up ‘but they’re all afraid of losing money and breaking party rules’.

He said: ‘Perhaps they’re a bit disgruntled because I decided to go independent because of my feelings towards how the Conservative Party are running the country. If the people of Fareham South want me to resign then there would be calls for that.

‘My argument with Suella is, why is the government imposing a 10.2 per cent increase on minimum wage when the government is only offering all the core staff less than that at four or five per cent.