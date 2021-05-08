LiveLIVE: Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant election counts - results and reaction as they come in
The counts have started across the area in the local elections.
Despite the vote being on Thursday, Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant councils are counting today.
Here’s the latest.
LIVE: Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport election counts 2021
Last updated: Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:22
- The counts are well under way
- Portsmouth deputy leader Steve Pitt has lost his seat
More Gosport
Bridgemary North
Steve Hammond (Lib Dem): 870
Supriya Namdeo (Con): 326
Daniel Stratton (Lab): 76
Majority: 544
Turnout: 36.96%
Lib Dem hold
Hardway
Diane Furlong (Con): 633
Lesley Carr (Lib Dem): 588
Dr Lynn Day (Lab): 173
Jason Mick (Green): 82
Majority: 45
Turnout: 35%
Con hold
Portsmouth’s new political make-up
So after all 14 results the make up of Portsmouth City Council going forward is:
Conservative - 16
Liberal Democrat - 15
Labour - 7
Independent - 2
Progressive Portsmouth People - 2
So again - no overall majority. Perhaps the rest of the weekend will be spent trying to strike deals and make coalitions or pacts. We shall see....
Another from Gosport
Christchurch
Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem): 664
Rob Thompson (Con): 443
Robin Dellow (Lab): 153
Robert Johnston (Green): 97
Majority: 221
Turnout: 34.49%
Lib Dem HOLD
Gosport is back on the results trail
Rowner and Holbrook
Marcus Murphy (Con): 397
Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem): 352
Hannah Barnard (Lab): 103
Majority: 45
Turnout: 26.25%
Con HOLD
Final Portsmouth ward is in - St Thomas
Ian Holder (Lib Dem) 1,428
Alicia Denney (Con) 943
Rebecca Ozaniec (Lab) 760
Elliott Lee (Green) 237
Turnout 30.4 per cent
Majority 485
Lib Dem hold
George Madgwick’s priorities for Paulsgrove
It’s the first time Paulsgrove has been won by an independent candidate
Here’s an interesting one from Paulsgrove... congratulations George Madgwick
Paulsgrove
George Madgwick (Ind) 1,684
Tony Hewitt (Con) 1,269
Mark Farwell (Lab) 397
George Brown (Lib Dem) 81
Turnout 33.7 per cent
Majority 415
Ind hold
Final batch of Portsmouth results is expected soon
Paulsgrove and St Thomas left to come
The blue moon has indeed risen over Havant
New make-up of the council:
Conservatives: 38
Labour: 1
Liberal Democrats: none
Independent: none
It’ll be all change at the top for Portsmouth after this...
As all three leaders of the main parties have said they will stand down. Here’s the background...
Here come some more boxes...
More Portsmouth votes ready to count
Another Portsmouth seat is in
Milton
Kimberly Barrett (Lib Dem) 1,471
Paula Savage (Lab) 1,251
Jack Smith (Con) 901
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 283
Turnout 37 per cent
Majority 220
Lib Dem hold
Imogen Payter who won St Faith’s in Havant for the Conservatives
Everyone’s got to eat...
Gosport pauses for lunch
And another Portsmouth seat - a close one
St Jude
Hugh Mason (Lib Dem) 1,287
Raj Ghosh (Lab) 1,194
Stephen Gorys (Con) 847
Ian McCulloch (Green) 283
Turnout 38.6 per cent
Majority 93
Lib Dem hold