LiveLIVE: Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant election counts - results and reaction as they come in

The counts have started across the area in the local elections.

By Fiona Callingham, David George, and Emily Jessica Turner
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 10:54 am
Updated Saturday, 8th May 2021, 2:54 pm
Local election count for Havant at Havant Leisure Centre. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Despite the vote being on Thursday, Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant councils are counting today.

Here’s the latest.

Last updated: Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:22

  • The counts are well under way
  • Portsmouth deputy leader Steve Pitt has lost his seat
Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:22

More Gosport

Bridgemary North

Steve Hammond (Lib Dem): 870

Supriya Namdeo (Con): 326

Daniel Stratton (Lab): 76

Majority: 544

Turnout: 36.96%

Lib Dem hold

Hardway

Diane Furlong (Con): 633

Lesley Carr (Lib Dem): 588

Dr Lynn Day (Lab): 173

Jason Mick (Green): 82

Majority: 45

Turnout: 35%

Con hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:07

Portsmouth’s new political make-up

So after all 14 results the make up of Portsmouth City Council going forward is:

Conservative - 16

Liberal Democrat - 15

Labour - 7

Independent - 2

Progressive Portsmouth People - 2

So again - no overall majority. Perhaps the rest of the weekend will be spent trying to strike deals and make coalitions or pacts. We shall see....

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:05

Another from Gosport

Christchurch

Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem): 664

Rob Thompson (Con): 443

Robin Dellow (Lab): 153

Robert Johnston (Green): 97

Majority: 221

Turnout: 34.49%

Lib Dem HOLD

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:02

Gosport is back on the results trail

Rowner and Holbrook

Marcus Murphy (Con): 397

Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem): 352

Hannah Barnard (Lab): 103

Majority: 45

Turnout: 26.25%

Con HOLD

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 15:04

Final Portsmouth ward is in - St Thomas

Ian Holder (Lib Dem) 1,428

Alicia Denney (Con) 943

Rebecca Ozaniec (Lab) 760

Elliott Lee (Green) 237

Turnout 30.4 per cent

Majority 485

Lib Dem hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 14:52

George Madgwick’s priorities for Paulsgrove

It’s the first time Paulsgrove has been won by an independent candidate

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 14:49

Here’s an interesting one from Paulsgrove... congratulations George Madgwick

Paulsgrove

George Madgwick (Ind) 1,684

Tony Hewitt (Con) 1,269

Mark Farwell (Lab) 397

George Brown (Lib Dem) 81

Turnout 33.7 per cent

Majority 415

Ind hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 14:44

Final batch of Portsmouth results is expected soon

Paulsgrove and St Thomas left to come

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:52

The blue moon has indeed risen over Havant

New make-up of the council:

Conservatives:  38

Labour: 1

Liberal Democrats:  none

Independent: none

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:48

It’ll be all change at the top for Portsmouth after this...

As all three leaders of the main parties have said they will stand down. Here’s the background...

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/elections-2021-shake-up-for-portsmouth-council-as-two-group-leaders-donna-jones-and-gerald-vernon-jackson-step-down-3229009

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:39

Here come some more boxes...

More Portsmouth votes ready to count

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:38

Another Portsmouth seat is in

Milton

Kimberly Barrett (Lib Dem) 1,471

Paula Savage (Lab) 1,251

Jack Smith (Con) 901

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 283

Turnout 37 per cent

Majority 220

Lib Dem hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:25

Imogen Payter who won St Faith’s in Havant for the Conservatives

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:22

Everyone’s got to eat...

Gosport pauses for lunch

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 13:34

And another Portsmouth seat - a close one

St Jude

Hugh Mason (Lib Dem) 1,287

Raj Ghosh (Lab) 1,194

Stephen Gorys (Con) 847

Ian McCulloch (Green) 283

Turnout 38.6 per cent

Majority 93

Lib Dem hold

