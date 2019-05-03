Have your say

THE results from this year’s local elections have been flooding in overnight.

Residents in Portsmouth and Havant had a chance to vote for the councillors they wanted to represent them.

Here are the full results from the local elections 2019 in our area.

Portsmouth City Council

Baffins

Lib Dem’s held the seat – with Lynne Stagg getting a majority of 873 and turn out of 33.2%.

Central Southsea

Lib Dem’s held the seat – with Suzy Horton getting a majority of 481 and turn out of 35%.

Charles Dickens

Labour held the seat – with Cal Corkery getting a majority of 405 and turn out of 22%.

Copnor

Conservatives held the seat – Robert New getting a majority of 406 and turn out of 30%.

Cosham

There were two seats up for grabs due to by-election.

Conservatives held one and gained one – Lee Mason and Matthew Atkins are the councillors for these seats. Turn out of 31%.

Drayton and Farlington

Conservatives held the seat – Terry Norton getting a majority of 1,203 and turn out of 34.4%.

Eastney and Craneswater

Conservatives gained the seat – Linda Symes getting a majority of 403 and turn out of 42%.

Fratton

Lib Dem’s held the seat – with Dave Ashmore getting a majority of 297 and turn out of 29%.

Hilsea

Conservatives held the seat – Scott Payter-Harris getting a majority of 431 and turn out of 27.9%.

Milton

Lib Dem’s held the seat – with Gerald Vernon-Jackson getting a majority of 575 and turn out of 38%.

Nelson

Lib Dem’s gained the seat – Lee Hunt getting a majority of 653 and a turn out of 25.2%.

Paulsgrove

Conservatives held the seat –Gemma New getting a majority of 297 and turn out of 25.9%.

St Jude

Labour gained the seat – Graham Heaney getting a majority of 210 and turn out of 36%.

St Thomas

Lib Dem’s held the seat – with Chris Attwell getting a majority of 518 and turn out of 34%.

Havant Borough Council

Bedhampton

Conservatives held the seat – Mark Inkster getting a majority of 101 and turn out of 29.39%.

Cowplain

Conservatives held the seat – Narinder Bains getting a majority of 518 and turn out of 27.41%.

Emsworth

Conservatives held the seat – Julie Thain-Smith getting a majority of 554 and turn out of 40.08%.

Hart Plain

Conservatives held the seat – David Jenner getting a majority of 320 and turn out of 27.86%.

Hayling East

Conservatives held the seat – Michael Wilson getting a majority of 592 and turn out of 35%.

Hayling West

Conservatives held the seat – Clare Satchwell getting a majority of 540 and turn out of 40.9%.

Purbrook (two seats because of by-election)

Conservatives got both of the seats – Gary Hughes and Husky Patel are the councillors for these wards. There was a turn out of 28.56%.

St Faith’s

Conservatives held the seat – Tim Pike getting a majority of 627 and turn out of 34.36%.

Stakes

Conservatives held the seat – Diana Patrick getting a majority of 332 and turn out of 21.93%.

Waterloo

Conservatives held the seat – Gwen Robinson getting a majority of 710 and turn out of 29.87%.