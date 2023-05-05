News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
9 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
10 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
12 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
15 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
17 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Local elections: Full list of results from Portsmouth City Council

These are all the Portsmouth local election results from Thursday’s vote.

By Josh Wright
Published 5th May 2023, 04:04 BST- 3 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 04:07 BST

The night saw the Lib Dems add a seat and remain the largest party, but perhaps the best performance was that of the Portsmouth Independents Party which doubled the number of its seats from three to six. As expected nationally, the Tories had a night to forget, losing five of their 13 seats.

The new make-up of the council is Lib Dem – 18; Con – 8; Lab – 7; Portsmouth Independents Party (PIP) – 6; and three independent councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: All the results from Havant’s count; Recap of the night’s action;

Cal Corkery, in the middle, was elected as an independent councillor for Charles Dickens ward and is pictured with his supporters. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-2312)Cal Corkery, in the middle, was elected as an independent councillor for Charles Dickens ward and is pictured with his supporters. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-2312)
Cal Corkery, in the middle, was elected as an independent councillor for Charles Dickens ward and is pictured with his supporters. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-2312)
Most Popular

Baffins

Leonie Oliver (Lib Dem) 1,475

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Oakley-Cleife (PIP) 740

Joe Standen (Con) 632

The Portsmouth count at the Guildhall Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-3175)The Portsmouth count at the Guildhall Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-3175)
The Portsmouth count at the Guildhall Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-3175)

Mark Farwell (Lab) 488

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob Simmonds (Green) 152

Majority 735

Turnout 31.65%

Lib Dem hold

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Central Southsea

Suzy Horton (Lib Dem) 1,816

Joshua Allen (Lab) 1,551

Alicia Denny (Con) 214

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Menno Groen (Green) 178

Lee Tindal (PIP) 86

Majority 265

Turnout 32.6%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lib Dem hold

Charles Dickens

Cal Corkery (Ind) 910

Raj Ghosh (Lab) 780

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yahiya Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 337

Terry Henderson (Con) 301

Ian McCulloch (Green) 104

Majority 130

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turnout 18.08%

Ind gain from Lab

Copnor

Raymond Dent (PIP) 1,391

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spencer Gardner (Con) 725

Arif Choudhury (Lab) 597

Nicky Dodd (Lib Dem) 202

Ben Warner (Green) 112

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Majority 666

Turnout 31.13%

PIP gain from Con

Cosham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mary Vallely (Lab) 1,362

Lee Mason (Con) 1,078

Tom Oulds (PIP) 208

David Fuller (Lib Dem) 200

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Veronika Wagner (NHA) 86

Majority 284

Turnout 29%

Lab gain from Con

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drayton & Farlington

Hannah Brent (Con) 1,654

Pooja Jha (Lab) 693

Richard Adair (Lib Dem) 620

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jaime Custerson (PIP) 280

Mervyn Harvey (Green) 224

Majority 961

Turnout 33.11%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Con hold

Eastney & Craneswater

Peter Candlish (Lib Dem) 1,385

Jane Shepherd (Lab) 1,088

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Gorys (Con) 881

Tamara Groen (Green) 209

Mark Zimmer (Reform UK) 148

Jenny Dobson (PIP) 93

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Majority 297

Turnout 39.31%

Lib Dem gain from Con

Fratton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave Ashmore (Lib Dem) 1,051

Aimee-Louise Gwyther (Lab) 840

Jacob Short (PIP) 457

Peter Ross (Con) 248

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samet Alves (Green) 139

Chris Pickett (TUSC) 24

Majority 211

Turnout 26.3%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lib Dem hold

Hilsea

Emily Strudwick (PIP) 1,867

Scott Payter-Harris (Con) 734

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mariam Daniel (Lab) 413

Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 146

Emma Murphy (Green) 99

Majority 1,133

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turnout 32.6%

PIP gain from Con

Milton

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) 1,874

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paula Savage (Lab) 1,552

Jack Smith (Con) 252

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 176

Rachel Zimmer (Reform UK) 96

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gemma Hammond (PIP) 67

Majority 322

Turnout 38.16%

Lib Dem hold

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nelson

Lee Hunt (Lib Dem) 1,033

Robin Head (Lab) 498

Kerryanne Swann (Con) 323

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henry Thorpe (PIP) 169

Duncan Robinson (Green) 121

Nick Doyle (TUSC) 19

Majority 535

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turnout 21.34%

Lib Dem hold

Paulsgrove

Chris Dike (PIP) 1,279

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Douglas (Con) 446

Eloise Hadenham (Lab) 425

Catherine Cole (Lib Dem) 136

Majority 833

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turnout 22.46%

PIP gain from Con

St Jude

Graham Heaney (Lab) 1,288

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Northern (Lib Dem) 1,058

David Chandler (Con) 400

Richard Peckham (PIP) 283

Harry Mallinder (Green) 201

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Majority 230

Turnout 35.17%

Lab hold

St Thomas

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Attwell (Lib Dem) 1,351

Edward Batterbury (Lab) 689

Paul Sweeney (Con) 576

Elliott Lee (Green) 187

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Miles (PIP) 75

Majority 662

Turnout 26.46%

Lib Dem hold

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilPortsmouth