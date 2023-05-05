Local elections: Full list of results from Portsmouth City Council
These are all the Portsmouth local election results from Thursday’s vote.
The night saw the Lib Dems add a seat and remain the largest party, but perhaps the best performance was that of the Portsmouth Independents Party which doubled the number of its seats from three to six. As expected nationally, the Tories had a night to forget, losing five of their 13 seats.
The new make-up of the council is Lib Dem – 18; Con – 8; Lab – 7; Portsmouth Independents Party (PIP) – 6; and three independent councillors.
Baffins
Leonie Oliver (Lib Dem) 1,475
Paul Oakley-Cleife (PIP) 740
Joe Standen (Con) 632
Mark Farwell (Lab) 488
Bob Simmonds (Green) 152
Majority 735
Turnout 31.65%
Lib Dem hold
Central Southsea
Suzy Horton (Lib Dem) 1,816
Joshua Allen (Lab) 1,551
Alicia Denny (Con) 214
Menno Groen (Green) 178
Lee Tindal (PIP) 86
Majority 265
Turnout 32.6%
Lib Dem hold
Charles Dickens
Cal Corkery (Ind) 910
Raj Ghosh (Lab) 780
Yahiya Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 337
Terry Henderson (Con) 301
Ian McCulloch (Green) 104
Majority 130
Turnout 18.08%
Ind gain from Lab
Copnor
Raymond Dent (PIP) 1,391
Spencer Gardner (Con) 725
Arif Choudhury (Lab) 597
Nicky Dodd (Lib Dem) 202
Ben Warner (Green) 112
Majority 666
Turnout 31.13%
PIP gain from Con
Cosham
Mary Vallely (Lab) 1,362
Lee Mason (Con) 1,078
Tom Oulds (PIP) 208
David Fuller (Lib Dem) 200
Veronika Wagner (NHA) 86
Majority 284
Turnout 29%
Lab gain from Con
Drayton & Farlington
Hannah Brent (Con) 1,654
Pooja Jha (Lab) 693
Richard Adair (Lib Dem) 620
Jaime Custerson (PIP) 280
Mervyn Harvey (Green) 224
Majority 961
Turnout 33.11%
Con hold
Eastney & Craneswater
Peter Candlish (Lib Dem) 1,385
Jane Shepherd (Lab) 1,088
Stephen Gorys (Con) 881
Tamara Groen (Green) 209
Mark Zimmer (Reform UK) 148
Jenny Dobson (PIP) 93
Majority 297
Turnout 39.31%
Lib Dem gain from Con
Fratton
Dave Ashmore (Lib Dem) 1,051
Aimee-Louise Gwyther (Lab) 840
Jacob Short (PIP) 457
Peter Ross (Con) 248
Samet Alves (Green) 139
Chris Pickett (TUSC) 24
Majority 211
Turnout 26.3%
Lib Dem hold
Hilsea
Emily Strudwick (PIP) 1,867
Scott Payter-Harris (Con) 734
Mariam Daniel (Lab) 413
Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 146
Emma Murphy (Green) 99
Majority 1,133
Turnout 32.6%
PIP gain from Con
Milton
Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) 1,874
Paula Savage (Lab) 1,552
Jack Smith (Con) 252
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 176
Rachel Zimmer (Reform UK) 96
Gemma Hammond (PIP) 67
Majority 322
Turnout 38.16%
Lib Dem hold
Nelson
Lee Hunt (Lib Dem) 1,033
Robin Head (Lab) 498
Kerryanne Swann (Con) 323
Henry Thorpe (PIP) 169
Duncan Robinson (Green) 121
Nick Doyle (TUSC) 19
Majority 535
Turnout 21.34%
Lib Dem hold
Paulsgrove
Chris Dike (PIP) 1,279
Charlie Douglas (Con) 446
Eloise Hadenham (Lab) 425
Catherine Cole (Lib Dem) 136
Majority 833
Turnout 22.46%
PIP gain from Con
St Jude
Graham Heaney (Lab) 1,288
Martin Northern (Lib Dem) 1,058
David Chandler (Con) 400
Richard Peckham (PIP) 283
Harry Mallinder (Green) 201
Majority 230
Turnout 35.17%
Lab hold
St Thomas
Chris Attwell (Lib Dem) 1,351
Edward Batterbury (Lab) 689
Paul Sweeney (Con) 576
Elliott Lee (Green) 187
George Miles (PIP) 75
Majority 662
Turnout 26.46%
Lib Dem hold