2024 local elections in Fareham: The candidates, where to vote and everything else you need to know
It will be an all-out election this year meaning there are elections for all 31 seats that make up the borough council. There are 99 candidates for 16 wards with between four, five, six, seven and eight candidates standing for each ward.
Fareham is a Conservative stronghold but now has candidates from all main parties throwing their hats in the ring for election. The breakdown of the 99 candidates looks like this: 31 Conservative Party, 25 Liberal Democrats, 22 Labour, 11 Green Party, six Independent and four for Reform UK party.
Currently, there are 24 Conservatives, four Liberal Democrats and three independent councillors. Council leader Sean Woodward will not be defending his seat after deciding to step down after 25 years.
The nominated candidates for Fareham Borough Council elections are as follows by ward:
Avenue
- Roger Nicholas Bird – Conservative Party
- Peter John Davies – Liberal Democrats
- Tina Lesley Ellis – Conservative Party
- Sue Flewitt – Liberal Democrats
- Baz Marie – Green Party Candidate
- James Michael Webb – Labour Party
Fareham Park
- Fred Birkett – Conservative Party
- Lisa Margaret Birkett – Conservative Party
- Ben Foster – Liberal Democrats
- Andrew Peter Monney – Labour Party
- Carina Lynne Smith- Labour Party
- Kerry Stubbs – Liberal Democrats
Fareham Town
- Julie Elizabeth Bird – Conservative Party
- Abbie Eales – Labour Party
- Melojane Herbert – Conservative Party
- John Vivian – Green Party
- Lisa Jane Whittle – Liberal Democrats
- Kirsten Wilstshire – Liberal Democrats
- Lee Woods – Labour Party
Fort Fareham
- James Antony Fellows – Labour Party
- Gemma Furnivall – Labour Party
- Nick Gregory – Independent
- Sharon Marie Hughes – Independent
- Stephen Paul Ingram – Conservative Party
- Nick Lyle – Green Party
- Freya Rose Sanger North – Conservative Party
- John Arthur Tilley – Liberal Democrats
Hill Head
- Gerry Drabble – Reform UK
- Owen Donald Drabble – Reform UK
- Steve Dugan – Conservative Party
- Kay Mandry – Conservative Party
- Lynne Murray – Labour Party
- David Anthony Rodgers – Labour Party
- Max Zambo – Liberal Democrats
Hook-with Warsash
- Frair Louise Burgess – Conservative Party
- Antony John Ferraro – Labour Party
- Mike Ford – Conservative Party
- Lewis Sydney Campbell Hall – Green Party
- Tom Newman – Green Party
- Jon Sacker – Liberal Democrats
- Dominic Leung Yan Wong – Liberal Democrats
Locks Heath
- Susan Marie Bayford – Conservative Party
- Anne-Marie Burdfield – Green party
- Malcolm Roy Daniells – Conservative Party
- Sue Hardie – Liberal Democrats
- Dave Leonard – Liberal Democrats
- Alexander Christopher Reed – Labour Party
Park Gate
- Ian John Bastable – Conservative Party
- Graham Stanley Everdell – Liberal Democrats
- Simon David Martin – Conservative Party
- Verden Alluin Meldrum – Labour Party
- Gayathri Sathyanath – Liberal Democrats
Portchester Castle
- Tania Marie Almond – Labour Party
- Chrissie Bainbridge – Liberal Democrats
- Richard Edward Ryan – Labour Party
- Nicholas John Walker – Conservative Party
- Susan Margaret Walker – Conservative Party
- David Peter Wiltshire – Liberal Democrats
Portchester Wicor
- Tom Peter Davies – Conservative Party
- Adriano Maluf – Labour Party
- Dominic Stuart Martin – Labour Party
- Paul Michael Nother – Liberal Democrats
- Claire Turner – Conservative Party
- Paul William Whittle – Liberal Democrats
Sarisbury and Whiteley
- Joanne Burton – Conservative Party
- David George Foot – Conservative Party
- John Hughes – Liberal Democrats
- Michael Elwick Targ – Liberal Democrats
Stubbington
- Joseph Andrejs Adamson – Labour Party
- Keith Alexander Barton – Reform UK
- Alex Brims – LIberal Democrats
- Ivan Lincoln Gray – Labour Party
- Pal Kaur Hayre – Conservative Party
- Jacquie Needham – Conservative Party
- Jimmy Roberts – Reform UK
Titchfield
- Kevin Fraser – Independent
- Tiffany Georgina Harper – Conservative Party
- Connie Hockley – Conservative Party
- Rebecca June Longley – Green party
- Chris Milburn – Independent
- Michael Alan Prior – Labour Party
Titchfield Common
- James Wilson Carr – Labour Party
- Jack Engelfield – Independent
- Andrew Michael John Murphy – Conservative Party
- Sarah Pankhurst – Independent
Uplands and Funtley
- Pamela May Bryant – Conservative Party
- Louise Elizabeth Blubley – Conservative Party
- Hazel Mary Croft-Phillips – Liberal Democrats
- David Barton Harrison – Green Party
- Dilys Carol Anne Harrison – Green Party
- Trevor James Kettle – Labour party
- Jeannie Wigmore – Liberal Democrats
Wallington and Downend
- Lydia Michele Brown – Green Party
- Harry Patrick Davis – Conservative Party
- David Hamilton – Liberal Democrats
- Manny Martins – Conservative Party
- Leslie Charles Ricketts – Labour Party
- Dawn Rowlett – Green Party
- Alison West – Liberal Democrats
What you’ll need to vote
To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ):
- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country
- blue badge
- older person’s bus pass
- disabled person’s bus pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- biometric residence permit
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- national identity card issued by an EEA state
Where do I vote?
The polling card sent to voters ahead of the election will tell them at which polling station they must cast their vote on May 2.
