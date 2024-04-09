Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be an all-out election this year meaning there are elections for all 31 seats that make up the borough council. There are 99 candidates for 16 wards with between four, five, six, seven and eight candidates standing for each ward.

Fareham is a Conservative stronghold but now has candidates from all main parties throwing their hats in the ring for election. The breakdown of the 99 candidates looks like this: 31 Conservative Party, 25 Liberal Democrats, 22 Labour, 11 Green Party, six Independent and four for Reform UK party.

Currently, there are 24 Conservatives, four Liberal Democrats and three independent councillors. Council leader Sean Woodward will not be defending his seat after deciding to step down after 25 years.

The nominated candidates for Fareham Borough Council elections are as follows by ward:

Avenue

Roger Nicholas Bird – Conservative Party

Peter John Davies – Liberal Democrats

Tina Lesley Ellis – Conservative Party

Sue Flewitt – Liberal Democrats

Baz Marie – Green Party Candidate

James Michael Webb – Labour Party

Fareham Park

Fred Birkett – Conservative Party

Lisa Margaret Birkett – Conservative Party

Ben Foster – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Peter Monney – Labour Party

Carina Lynne Smith- Labour Party

Kerry Stubbs – Liberal Democrats

Fareham Town

Julie Elizabeth Bird – Conservative Party

Abbie Eales – Labour Party

Melojane Herbert – Conservative Party

John Vivian – Green Party

Lisa Jane Whittle – Liberal Democrats

Kirsten Wilstshire – Liberal Democrats

Lee Woods – Labour Party

Fort Fareham

James Antony Fellows – Labour Party

Gemma Furnivall – Labour Party

Nick Gregory – Independent

Sharon Marie Hughes – Independent

Stephen Paul Ingram – Conservative Party

Nick Lyle – Green Party

Freya Rose Sanger North – Conservative Party

John Arthur Tilley – Liberal Democrats

Hill Head

Gerry Drabble – Reform UK

Owen Donald Drabble – Reform UK

Steve Dugan – Conservative Party

Kay Mandry – Conservative Party

Lynne Murray – Labour Party

David Anthony Rodgers – Labour Party

Max Zambo – Liberal Democrats

Hook-with Warsash

Frair Louise Burgess – Conservative Party

Antony John Ferraro – Labour Party

Mike Ford – Conservative Party

Lewis Sydney Campbell Hall – Green Party

Tom Newman – Green Party

Jon Sacker – Liberal Democrats

Dominic Leung Yan Wong – Liberal Democrats

Locks Heath

Susan Marie Bayford – Conservative Party

Anne-Marie Burdfield – Green party

Malcolm Roy Daniells – Conservative Party

Sue Hardie – Liberal Democrats

Dave Leonard – Liberal Democrats

Alexander Christopher Reed – Labour Party

Park Gate

Ian John Bastable – Conservative Party

Graham Stanley Everdell – Liberal Democrats

Simon David Martin – Conservative Party

Verden Alluin Meldrum – Labour Party

Gayathri Sathyanath – Liberal Democrats

Portchester Castle

Tania Marie Almond – Labour Party

Chrissie Bainbridge – Liberal Democrats

Richard Edward Ryan – Labour Party

Nicholas John Walker – Conservative Party

Susan Margaret Walker – Conservative Party

David Peter Wiltshire – Liberal Democrats

Portchester Wicor

Tom Peter Davies – Conservative Party

Adriano Maluf – Labour Party

Dominic Stuart Martin – Labour Party

Paul Michael Nother – Liberal Democrats

Claire Turner – Conservative Party

Paul William Whittle – Liberal Democrats

Sarisbury and Whiteley

Joanne Burton – Conservative Party

David George Foot – Conservative Party

John Hughes – Liberal Democrats

Michael Elwick Targ – Liberal Democrats

Stubbington

Joseph Andrejs Adamson – Labour Party

Keith Alexander Barton – Reform UK

Alex Brims – LIberal Democrats

Ivan Lincoln Gray – Labour Party

Pal Kaur Hayre – Conservative Party

Jacquie Needham – Conservative Party

Jimmy Roberts – Reform UK

Titchfield

Kevin Fraser – Independent

Tiffany Georgina Harper – Conservative Party

Connie Hockley – Conservative Party

Rebecca June Longley – Green party

Chris Milburn – Independent

Michael Alan Prior – Labour Party

Titchfield Common

James Wilson Carr – Labour Party

Jack Engelfield – Independent

Andrew Michael John Murphy – Conservative Party

Sarah Pankhurst – Independent

Uplands and Funtley

Pamela May Bryant – Conservative Party

Louise Elizabeth Blubley – Conservative Party

Hazel Mary Croft-Phillips – Liberal Democrats

David Barton Harrison – Green Party

Dilys Carol Anne Harrison – Green Party

Trevor James Kettle – Labour party

Jeannie Wigmore – Liberal Democrats

Wallington and Downend

Lydia Michele Brown – Green Party

Harry Patrick Davis – Conservative Party

David Hamilton – Liberal Democrats

Manny Martins – Conservative Party

Leslie Charles Ricketts – Labour Party

Dawn Rowlett – Green Party

Alison West – Liberal Democrats

What you’ll need to vote

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ):

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

blue badge

older person’s bus pass

disabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

national identity card issued by an EEA state

Where do I vote?