Local elections: Live updates as results fly in at Portsmouth and Havant counts
The country – or at least most of it – has gone to the polls today.
Several areas have chosen to hold their counts on Friday but many, including Portsmouth and Havant, have plumped for the traditional ‘start at 10pm and finish in the early hours routine’.
Here we’ll bring you the action from the counts as it happens, plus a full results list from each area and reaction and analysis.
No polls in Fareham and Gosport this year – they are on the fourth, fallow year of the election cycle which sees ballots held in three out of every four years.
That’s it for our counts
The new make-up of Portsmouth City Council is Lib Dem – 18; Con – 8; Lab – 7; Portsmouth Independents Party (PIP) – 6; and three independent councillors.
Baffins is here now - last result of the day
Flurry of Havant wards now - and a Tory hat-trick
Penultimate Portsmouth ward
Further proof that the Portsmouth Independents Party can be a political force to be reckoned with in some areas of the city
This armchair analyst says - huge result here
Given both sides of Hayling kicked out Tory incumbents, this really looks like coastal areas exercising an anti-’sewage in the sea’ vote. Every area is different but if that is the case, a fascinating collision of national and local politics