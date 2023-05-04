News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
7 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
10 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
12 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
15 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
Live

Local elections: Live updates as results fly in at Portsmouth and Havant counts

The country – or at least most of it – has gone to the polls today.

By Tom Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 22:27 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 01:48 BST

Several areas have chosen to hold their counts on Friday but many, including Portsmouth and Havant, have plumped for the traditional ‘start at 10pm and finish in the early hours routine’.

Here we’ll bring you the action from the counts as it happens, plus a full results list from each area and reaction and analysis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No polls in Fareham and Gosport this year – they are on the fourth, fallow year of the election cycle which sees ballots held in three out of every four years.

Ballot boxes are being delivered to countersBallot boxes are being delivered to counters
Ballot boxes are being delivered to counters

LIVE: Portsmouth and Hampshire local elections 2023

Show new updates
03:17 BST

That’s it for our counts

The new make-up of Portsmouth City Council is Lib Dem – 18; Con – 8; Lab – 7; Portsmouth Independents Party (PIP) – 6; and three independent councillors.

02:59 BST

Baffins is here now - last result of the day

02:42 BST

Flurry of Havant wards now - and a Tory hat-trick

02:40 BST

Penultimate Portsmouth ward

Further proof that the Portsmouth Independents Party can be a political force to be reckoned with in some areas of the city

02:35 BSTUpdated 02:37 BST

This armchair analyst says - huge result here

Given both sides of Hayling kicked out Tory incumbents, this really looks like coastal areas exercising an anti-’sewage in the sea’ vote. Every area is different but if that is the case, a fascinating collision of national and local politics

02:30 BST

Former mayor - and keen hot cross bun baker - loses his seat in Cosham

02:24 BST

Drayton and Farlington stays blue

02:23 BST

Fratton declared in Portsmouth

02:21 BSTUpdated 02:22 BST

Another Tory seat falls in Havant - but it’s very close!

02:17 BST

GVJ is re-elected

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HavantPortsmouthFarehamGosport