Local enterprise partnerships to be absorbed by Hampshire County Council next year

In March this year, the government confirmed that local enterprise partnerships (LEPs) would amalgamate with upper-tier councils like Hampshire County Council.

Established in 2011, LEPs have brought businesses, education, and local government together with capital schemes, business support and economic strategies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council. Picture: David George

In Hampshire there are two enterprise partnerships - Solent LEP, which operates in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, and Enterprise M3, spanning the north of Hampshire and part of Surrey.

A report on how the county council will progress was presented to the cabinet on Tuesday.

Stuart Jarvis, Hampshire County Council's director for economy, transport and environment, said: 'The LEP review has linked the transition to devolution.

'It's important for businesses and residents that we engage effectively with the LEPs so ensure continuity of the progress they have made.'

Until a devolution deal is agreed, the LEPs will continue in their current capacity - and may well be asked to support the county council in embedding a private sector perspective into the equation.

However, the county deal is expected to amalgamate these organisations into the county council, which would then take on the functions and roles of the LEPs.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Rob Humby, said: 'We have good guidance from the government already, but this report gives us direction in how we see the future - especially when it comes to skills and training.

'It's something that needed a bit of clarity and I'm glad we now have this set out.

'This report is very useful for both us and for the LEPs.'

Instead of the current LEP boards, Hampshire County Council will explore the creation of a member-led economic forum.

It is expected that LEPs will be integrated into the county council around January 2023. Businesses that operate inside the LEPs will be considered by the government on a case-by-case basis.

Long-term future funding for these organisations will be subject to future funding decisions and business planning, according to the council.