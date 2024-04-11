City MPs and the Pompey chief executive have welcomed the proposed Football Governance Bill which was “made in Portsmouth”.

City MPs and the Pompey chief executive have welcomed the proposed Football Governance Bill which was “made in Portsmouth”.

The legislation, which was introduced to parliament three weeks ago, would establish an independent regulator to oversee clubs in England’s top five men’s tiers to give fans “a greater voice in the running of their clubs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bill follows a fan-led review, which heard evidence from Portsmouth FC, on how the game should be governed.

Penny Mordaunt thanked “the amazing team at Pompey” for helping shape the legislation.

She said: “They provided evidence to the review and those drafting the bill and have secured everything they asked for. You could say this legislation was made in Portsmouth.

“Additionally, they have supported local MPs like me with the information and data we needed to press their case at every level of Government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Football clubs are at the heart of communities. As we know in Portsmouth, they’re much more than businesses, but great sources of pride in our cities.

“I will continue to keep a close eye on the bill’s progression and do all I can to ensure it delivers on the recommendations of the fan-led review that are desperately needed by clubs across the country.”

Andrew Cullen, Pompey chief executive, said the bill is “critical” to ensure that clubs become more financially sustainable.

“We would like to thank our local MPs, Penny Mordaunt, Dame Caroline Dinenage and Stephen Morgan for their full support in ensuring that the bill has been sent to Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their commitment to supporting the bill through each stage of the parliamentary process will be crucial towards delivering greater financial sustainability throughout the whole of football industry; safeguarding clubs within the communities they serve; whilst protecting both current and future generations of supporters across all our clubs.”

The English Football League chair Rick Parry said the bill marks “a big moment” for English football.