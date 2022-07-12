Major consultation launched on 653-home 'quality' development in Purbrook

An image showing the scale of the new proposed development

Residents will be able to have their say on 653 ‘high quality’ homes until July 25 when the consultation session ends.

Dandara, the developers, say the estate site will provide a community centre, play space, trim trails and affordable housing.

Alex Laney, who is part of the development team at Dandara, said: ‘We are delighted to be bringing forward these new plans that will provide much-needed market and affordable housing in Havant Borough.

‘We want to hear the community’s feedback on our proposals, which we will consider as we finalise our plans and submit a full planning application.

‘We are excited about the inclusion of a new community centre and we are encouraging existing residents to let us know what they think could be included in this new facility to ensure it benefits the local community.’

A webinar will be held on July 18 at 6pm, to give residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposal.

The developers have insisted that they are striving to deliver a biodiversity net gain as part of the development.

Dandara is currently in discussions with Havant Borough Council to consider appropriate mitigation measures for existing wildlife.

The proposals are separate from a previous planning application submitted by Persimmon Homes in 2019 for 780 dwellings on the same site.