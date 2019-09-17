Major improvements completed to key Portsmouth junction

CHANGES to a major junction in Portsmouth’s city centre will benefit motorists and pedestrians alike, claims the city council.

Both phases of work to the junction between Anglesea Road and Park Road – which the council says is one of the main routes through the city – has been completed.

With a high volume of users, the junction was last year deemed to no longer be suitable.

Since then, a new layout has prevented vehicles travelling north on Anglesea Road from turning left into Park Road, which cuts down on the number of traffic light phases required and gives pedestrians more time to cross the road.

Brand new low-level traffic signals for cyclists have also been installed, for the first time in Portsmouth. The early-release signals, which are used throughout London, give cyclists a head start over motorised vehicles.

Cyclists can now also enter Park Road itself by using the new cycle path.

The second phase of work included landscaping work on the corner, followed by a new security fence and a new footway, providing more space by expanding the crossing by 75 square metres.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I'm delighted that the work is now complete.

‘The redevelopment of this area has really transformed the junction and improved the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and people driving through the area.’