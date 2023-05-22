Booker has submitted a planning application to Fareham Borough Council to expand the Makro cash and carry wholesaler into a distribution centre and delivery hub. This would mean closing the doors of the facility to customers with access restricted to employees and delivery drivers only.

The Makro customer base includes caterers, charities, restaurants, B&Bs and retailers who can currently either collect at the site or order deliveries. Planning documents state the facility ‘already includes a significant level of delivery operation’.

It reads: ‘The site is located within an industrial area, which the Council identifies is a priority for employment-related development. The site occupies an existing employment building and associated offices falling within class B8 use (commercial and industrial), with parking and servicing areas to the front and rear of the building. The proposals will not change the existing use class of the site, this will remain in B8 use.

Makro in Dewar Close, Segensworth. Picture: Sarah Standing (220523-)

‘11 loading Docks would be installed on the northern frontage of the building, and the external hardstanding in that area changed to a service yard, with a fenced heavy goods vehicle storage area accessed off it.

‘The parking area on the eastern portion of the site would be retained for staff/colleague parking. The proposed works are required in order to accommodate the additional space required for employees and deliveries.

‘Makro currently employs 40 members of staff at the site. It is proposed that the new Booker delivery hub/ distribution centre will enable the creation of a further 160 employees, operating across three shifts (06:00-14:00, 14:00-20:00, 20:00-06:00) across the week.’

Makro is a company within the Booker Group, which is acting as the applicant. The parent company of both of these subsidiaries is Tesco.

Residents can view and comment on the application on the Fareham Borough Council website using the reference P/23/0713/FP.

