Flood risk map around south Hampshire. Image: Climate Central coastal.climatecentral.org

An updated version of Climate Central’s coastal risk screening tool shows how Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Hayling Island are potentially at risk.

However, the map does not take into account existing and future flood level defence schemes.

Climate Central is a US-based independent organisation, made up of leading scientists and journalists who analyse and report climate change and its impact on the public.

The map shows uses high-accuracy digital elevation models (DEMs) to determine their outcomes.

For Portsmouth, the map shows that areas as far inland as Copnor Road and Milton Park could be below flood levels by 2030.

For the same year, the majority of Hayling Island’s landmass could be flooded, with Eastoke affected along with Beachlands and the entire Hayling Golf Course.

Gosport would see most of Anglesey, Alverstoke and areas surrounding the River Alver submerged.

Fareham is the least affected, but flooding from the River Wallington could disrupt many businesses and communities.

In 2012, the affected local authorities formed Coastal Partners as a collaborative effort to protect the 162km of coastline between them.

A spokesperson for Coastal Partners said: ‘The organisation plans and coordinates the construction, funding, research and maintenance of the sea defences in the region.

‘Although Coastal Partners formed in 2012, the threat of sea-level rise and more frequent extreme weather events, have been recognised long before this.

‘As temperatures continue to rise to record levels, the region is facing numerous challenges from the implications of climate change.

‘The world is now about 1.2C warmer than it was in the 19th Century and the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has risen by 50 per cent.

‘Nationally there are 1.8million people at risk of coastal flood and erosion and the Met Office predicts that sea levels will rise by up to 1.4m by 2120.

'Portsmouth City Council is leading on significant national capital investment with new flood defences in Southsea and North Portsea Island.

'High-density areas in Gosport have also received funding for defences that are due to start shortly and on Hayling Island, we are implementing Beach management that reduces flood risk whilst maintaining the public amenity.

‘A proportion of central government funding is available to upgrade defences where there are large communities at risk, and this has been obtained in several key locations across the Coastal Partners area.

‘However, where coastal communities are not immediately at risk, funding is less readily available, and projects can only progress if significant alternative funding can be found.

‘Alongside this, there is a growing realisation that we can’t simply keep protecting everywhere forever and that we need to start considering how communities might instead adapt to increasing flood and erosion risk in the future.'

