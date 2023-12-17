Vital plans to redevelop the site of two former tower blocks which were demolished have been submitted.

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) submitted plans for the Somers Orchard project in Somers Town on Friday. The local authority’s aim is to renovate the area which used to hold the Horatia and Leamington House tower blocks.

Both buildings were fully demolished in November 2022 with residents bidding a final farewell to them. PCC said two plans have been submitted, which together form a 'masterplan' for the redevelopment. This includes the creation of 566 new homes and several green spaces across Somers Town. The Melbourne Place car park site and the The Gibson Centre site (the old Brook Club on Sackville Street will also make way if the proposal go ahead.

The planning authority will review the proposals, which is expected to take place in the Spring of 2024. The Somers Orchard project aims to focus on sustainability, community safety, and open green spaces that encourage socialising. Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness – of Baffins ward – said he was pleased with the project’s progress as it moves into the next stage.

He added: “The submission of these planning applications is a crucial milestone in bringing the Somers Orchard vision to life. We've been listening to the Somers Town community since the beginning - what was important to them, what they wanted to see, what they definitely didn't want to see - and we're confident these plans deliver what people want and need. Like most of the Somers Town community, I look forward to seeing how this project progresses in 2024.”

