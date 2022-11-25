Fareham MP Suella Braverman recently visited Portsmouth High School in Southsea, to field some questions from the school’s politics society. Ms Braverman answered questions on immigration, transgender rights and the appearance of former health secretary Matt Hancock on this year’s series of I’m A Celeb.

She admitted to students that it was ‘good TV’ to see Mr Hancock on the show – where he has been grilled for his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic by his fellow campmates, and also eaten fish eye tacos and a cow’s rear end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It isn’t right for a serving MP to be in the jungle but I have been watching him – occasionally – and it makes good TV,’ she said.

Conservative MP Matt Hancock caused controversy after becoming a contestant on reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Directly addressing the pupils who attended her talk, she said: ‘You are all so lucky to be in a safe and nurturing school with teachers that really care about you. My parents told me there were no limits to what I could achieve and my school prepared me so well for my interview at Cambridge where I managed to gain a place to read law.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was asked about her thoughts on transgender rights and immigration and said: ‘We must approach the subject with compassion and inclusivity. Everyone should have the freedom to choose who they want to be and how they want to live but these decisions should be made when they are over 18.

‘People coming to the UK is a very serious concern and it is not extremist or wrong to voice those concerns. We cannot accommodate everyone who wants to live in the UK and we need an ordered and fair process to welcome them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home secretary Suella Braverman speaking to Portsmouth High School pupils. Picture: Sally Tiller

A spokeswoman for the politics society said: ‘It was an honour to meet the home secretary who discussed a wide range of topics. Her thoughts on current politics and in-depth responses to questions on immigration and transgender rights were insightful.’

Advertisement Hide Ad