Matt Hancock: Suella Braverman admits that ex-health secretary being on I'm A Celeb is 'good TV'
THE home secretary has conceded that seeing Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has made for good telly.
Fareham MP Suella Braverman recently visited Portsmouth High School in Southsea, to field some questions from the school’s politics society. Ms Braverman answered questions on immigration, transgender rights and the appearance of former health secretary Matt Hancock on this year’s series of I’m A Celeb.
She admitted to students that it was ‘good TV’ to see Mr Hancock on the show – where he has been grilled for his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic by his fellow campmates, and also eaten fish eye tacos and a cow’s rear end.
‘It isn’t right for a serving MP to be in the jungle but I have been watching him – occasionally – and it makes good TV,’ she said.
Directly addressing the pupils who attended her talk, she said: ‘You are all so lucky to be in a safe and nurturing school with teachers that really care about you. My parents told me there were no limits to what I could achieve and my school prepared me so well for my interview at Cambridge where I managed to gain a place to read law.’
She was asked about her thoughts on transgender rights and immigration and said: ‘We must approach the subject with compassion and inclusivity. Everyone should have the freedom to choose who they want to be and how they want to live but these decisions should be made when they are over 18.
‘People coming to the UK is a very serious concern and it is not extremist or wrong to voice those concerns. We cannot accommodate everyone who wants to live in the UK and we need an ordered and fair process to welcome them.’
A spokeswoman for the politics society said: ‘It was an honour to meet the home secretary who discussed a wide range of topics. Her thoughts on current politics and in-depth responses to questions on immigration and transgender rights were insightful.’
Dr Graham Goodlad, teacher of politics at Portsmouth High School, added: ‘It was so inspiring for our students to meet and hear a female politician, herself the child of immigrant parents, who has had a successful career in politics.’