News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

May bank holiday bin collection dates for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Winchester and East Hampshire areas - May 27, 28 and 29

The day some bins are collected in Hampshire will change over the final May bank holiday.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th May 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read

Many people will still have their bins collected as normal with rubbish and recycling collections continuing as normal on May 29. However some will see their bins collected a day later which will have a knock-on for the rest of the week.

The times some bins are collected may also change so residents are advised to ensure their bins are out early in the morning or put out the night before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Portsmouth and surrounding area bins will be collected at the following times after the last May bank holiday weekend on 2023:

Some people will see the day their bin is collected over the bank holiday changeSome people will see the day their bin is collected over the bank holiday change
Some people will see the day their bin is collected over the bank holiday change
Most Popular

Portsmouth City Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Havant Borough Council area which includes Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winchester City Council which includes villages including Denmead, Whiteley, Southwick and Shedfield – All collections will be a day later than usual. This includes a Saturday collection for those who usually have a Friday collection. Bins should be out before 6.30am.

Fareham Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 6am.

Gosport Borough Council area – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

East Hampshire District Council area which includes Horndean and Clanfield – bins will be collected as usual and should be out before 7am.

Related topics:HavantFarehamGosportWinchesterPortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilHavant Borough Council