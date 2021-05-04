Elections are taking place on May 6.

A number of elections are taking place on Thursday (May 6).

To help prepare you, we have pulled together a handy guide of everything you need to know.

Here is the key info:

When are the May elections?

The elections will be taking place across the Portsmouth area on May 6.

What elections are taking place?

There are a number of different elections taking place on May 6.

In Portsmouth, residents will be voting for the Portsmouth City Council election and for the next Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire.

In Fareham, there will be Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council elections.

In Gosport, there are elections for Borough of Gosport, Hampshire County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner.

For residents in Havant, there will be borough elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections for Hampshire and the Hampshire County Council scheduled elections.

Who are the candidates standing in the election?

Find out our profiles for the candidates in the elections where you live by clicking the links below.

You can also find the candidates for Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner here.

What time are the polling stations open until?

On May 6 polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

What Covid safety rules will be in place?

You will have to follow social distancing rules, as well as wear a mask or other face coverings.

Voters are allowed to bring their own pens or pencil with them to the polling station.

Where are the polling stations located?

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Museum, Museum Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AA-1 to AA-2231

Cathedral House (Becket Hall), St Thomas's Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AB-1 to AB-2183

Somerstown Hub (Cafe), Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AC-1 to AC-1718

Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AD-2 to AD-2553

King's Church, Somers Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AE-1 to AE-2571

St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BA-1 to BA-1544

St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BB-1 to BB-1682

St Simon's Church, Waverley Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BC-1 to BC-1485

St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BD-1 to BD-1839

Salvation Army, Albert Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BE-1 to BE-2900

Holy Spirit Church Hall, Fawcett Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CA-1 to CA-3460

Francis Lodge, Fernhurst Junior School, Heidelberg Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CB-1 to CB-3298

Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CC-1 to CC-1983

St Margaret's Parish Centre, Highland Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CD-1 to CD-1693

Havelock Community Centre, 324 Fawcett Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CE-1 to CE-1711

Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Francis Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DA-1 to DA-1880

St Simon's Church, Waverley Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DB-1 to DB-2209

Canoe Lake Leisure Pavilion, St Helens Parade, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DC-1 to DC-998

Eastney Methodist Church, Highland Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DD-1 to DD-2070

Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DE-1 to DE-1400

Southsea Leisure Park, Melville Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DF-1 to DF-1262

Christ Church Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EA-1 to EA-2947

St James` Church, Milton Park Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EB-1 to EB-2130

Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EC-1 to EC-1485

Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ED-1 to ED-1875

Eastney Methodist Church, Highland Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EE-1 to EE-2216

Binsteed Community Centre, Langley Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FA-1 to FA-2139

St Wilfrid's Church, George Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FB-1 to FB-1786

St Wilfrid's Church, George Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FC-1 to FC-2173

Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FD-1 to FD-2377

Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FE-1 to FE-2135

Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA-1 to GA-2015

St Faith's Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB-1 to GB-2228

St Faith's Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC-1 to GC-1785

Somerstown Hub (Cafe), Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD-1 to GD-2877

John Pounds Centre, Queen Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE-1 to GE-2784

Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF-1 to GF-1771

St Alban's Church, Copnor Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HA-1 to HA-1164

Baffins Community Centre, Westover Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HB-1 to HB-2972

The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HC-1 to HC-2789

The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HD-1 to HD-2406

Marquee in car park, Good Companions (PH), Eastern Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HE-1 to HE-1844

Stamshaw & Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IA-1 to IA-1539

Stamshaw & Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IB-1 to IB-1658

North End Library, Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IC-1 to IC-2190

St Mark's Church Centre, Derby Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ID-1 to ID-1572

New Horizons Primary School, Wymering Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IE-1 to IE-1608

Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IF-1 to IF-1878

St Nicholas` Church, Battenburg Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JA-1 to JA-2018

Lyndhurst Junior School, Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JB-1 to JB-1684

New Horizons Primary School, Wymering Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JC-1 to JC-2158

The Wesley Rooms, Copnor Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JD-1 to JD-2588

Anchorage Lodge, Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth - JE-1 to JE-1362/1

Northern Parade Family Hub, Doyle Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KA-1 to KA-1550

Northern Parade Family Hub, Doyle Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KB-1 to KB-1721

St Francis' Church, Northern Parade, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KC-1 to KC-1933

Christian Science Society, 178 London Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KD-1 to KD-1690

The Phoenix (PH), Torrington Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KE-1 to KE-1544

The Scout Hut, The Ridings, Gatcombe Park, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KF-1 to KF-1857

Highslopes Community Centre, Carlton Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LA-1 to LA-877

Portacabin, Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LB-1 to LB-1652

Paulsgrove Baptist Church, Woofferton Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LC-1 to LC-2118

St Michael`s Church, Hempsted Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LD-1 to LD-2360

Portacabin, Blakemere Crescent, (On the green outside numbers 8 to 12), Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LE-1 to LE-1206

Hillside and Wymering Centre, Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LF-1 to LF-701

Port House (Regatta Room), Marina Keep, Port Solent, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LG-1 to LG-1288

Portacabin on north side of green, Fairfield Square/Hythe Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MA-1 to MA-1526

Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MB-1 to MB-2402

Marquee in car park, Manor House (PH), Court Lane, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MC-1 to MC-1330

St Philip's Church, Hawthorn Crescent, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MD-1 to MD-3043

St Peter & St Paul Hall, Old Wymering Lane, Wymering - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ME-1 to ME-1963

Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NA-1 to NA-998

Drayton Centre, 238 Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NB-1 to NB-2420

Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NC-1 to NC-1935/1

The Sunshine Inn (Function Room), 428 Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ND-1 to ND-1812

Drayton United Church Hall, Station Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NE-1 to NE-1785/1

Marquee in car park, Manor House (PH), Court Lane, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NF-1 to NF-1098

Christ Church, London Road, Widley, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NG-1 to NG-398

Gosport

Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close, St Helen's Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA1-1 to GA1-1187

The Parish Centre, Green Road, Alverstoke – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA2-1 to GA2-1214

The Parish Centre, Green Road, Alverstoke – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA3-1 to GA3-1139

The Parish Centre, Green Road, Alverstoke – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB1-1/1 to GB1-972

Gosport District Scout Activity Centre, Clayhall Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB2-1 to GB2-997

St Francis Church Hall, Clayhall Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB3-1 to GB3-1012

Bridgemary Methodist Church, Prideaux Brune Avenue, Bridgemary – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC1-1 to GC1-1043

Fareham & Gosport Family Centre, Kent Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC2-1 to GC2-1257

Fareham & Gosport Family Centre, Kent Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC3-1 to GC3-1183

Bridgemary, Rowner & Woodcot Community Association, Wych Lane, Bridgemary – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD1-1 to GD1-1011

Gosport RNA Club, 66 Fareham Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD2-1 to GD2-1297

6th Gosport Scout Group, Scout Hut, Acorn Close – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD3-1 to GD3-1292

Solent Evangelical Church, 3 Forton Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE1-1 to GE1-841

Solent Evangelical Church, 365 Forton Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE2-1 to GE2-1308

St Mary`s RC Primary School, Anns Hill Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE3-1 to GE3-1559

Gosport Sea Cadets Unit, Royal Clarence Yard, Berkerely Hall, Cooperage Green – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF1-1 to GF1-1572

Gosport Methodist Church, Stoke Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF2-2 to GF2-989

The Queens Social Club, Queens Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF3-1 to GF3-1391

Gosport & District Sports Association, for the Disabled (GADSAD), 175 Elson Road, Elson – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GG1-1 to GG1-1788

Gosport & District Sports Association, for the Disabled (GADSAD), 175 Elson Road, Elson – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GG2-1 to GG2-1718

Freedom Church, (Former Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GH1-1 to GH1-933/1

Freedom Church, (Former Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GH2-1 to GH2-1512

Hardway, Elson & Districts Community Association, Coombe Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GH3-1 to GH3-931

Youth, Arts and Media Centre, Nimrod Community Centre, 17 Falcon Meadows Way – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GI1-1 to GI1-2249

Youth, Arts and Media Centre, Nimrod Community Centre, 17 Falcon Meadows Way – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GI2-1 to GI2-2000

Hardway, Elson & Districts Community Association, Coombe Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GJ1-1 to GJ1-1669

Hardway, Elson & Districts Community Association, Coombe Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GJ2-1 to GJ2-1146/1

Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Priddy's Hard, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GJ3-1 to GJ3-1474

Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GK1-1 to GK1-1606

Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School (Youth Centre), Salisbury Terrace, Lee-on-the-Solent – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GK2-1 to GK2-1326

Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GK3-1 to GK3-1711

Salvation Army Hall, The Crossways, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GM1-1 to GM2-288

St Mary`s RC Primary School, Anns Hill Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GM2-1 to GM2-1522

Thorngate Halls, Bury Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GM3-1 to GM3-1209

The Carisbrooke Arms, 75 Carisbrooke Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GN1-1 to GN1-1175

The Carisbrooke Arms, 75 Carisbrooke Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GN3-1 to GN3-1007

Bridgemary, Rowner & Woodcot Community Association, Wych Lane, Bridgemary – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GN2-1 to GN2-1161

Thorngate Halls, Bury Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GO1-1 to GO1-1458

Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close, St Helen's Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GO2-1 to GO2-1843

Gosport Leisure Centre, Forest Way, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GP1-1 to GP1-1842

Grange County Junior School, Franklin Road, Rowner – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GP2-1 to GP2-1473

St Mary`s R.C Church Hall, Mumby Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GQ1-1/1 to GQ1-1785

Club Hampshire Centre, (Former Red Cross Centre), The Anchorage – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GQ2-1 to GQ2-1224

Haselworth Primary School, Stone Lane, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GQ3-1 to GQ3-974

Fareham

You can find out your nearest polling station if you live in the borough of Fareham by clicking this link here.

Havant

You can find out where your closest polling station is if you live in the borough of Havant by clicking here.

When will the results be announced?

The count will begin across the Portsmouth area on Friday.

However some counts scheduled to take place over 8, 9 and 10 May.

So the results may not be announced all on the same day, as is usual with local elections in non-pandemic years.

