May Election: Date of election, polling station hours, when results are expected, polling station locations and all you need to know
Voters will be heading to polling stations across the Portsmouth area this week.
A number of elections are taking place on Thursday (May 6).
To help prepare you, we have pulled together a handy guide of everything you need to know.
Here is the key info:
When are the May elections?
The elections will be taking place across the Portsmouth area on May 6.
What elections are taking place?
There are a number of different elections taking place on May 6.
In Portsmouth, residents will be voting for the Portsmouth City Council election and for the next Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire.
In Fareham, there will be Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council elections.
In Gosport, there are elections for Borough of Gosport, Hampshire County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner.
For residents in Havant, there will be borough elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections for Hampshire and the Hampshire County Council scheduled elections.
Who are the candidates standing in the election?
Find out our profiles for the candidates in the elections where you live by clicking the links below.
Here are your council candidates for Portsmouth and Hampshire including Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Winchester seats in The News area
What time are the polling stations open until?
On May 6 polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.
What Covid safety rules will be in place?
You will have to follow social distancing rules, as well as wear a mask or other face coverings.
Voters are allowed to bring their own pens or pencil with them to the polling station.
Where are the polling stations located?
Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Museum, Museum Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AA-1 to AA-2231
Cathedral House (Becket Hall), St Thomas's Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AB-1 to AB-2183
Somerstown Hub (Cafe), Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AC-1 to AC-1718
Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AD-2 to AD-2553
King's Church, Somers Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: AE-1 to AE-2571
St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BA-1 to BA-1544
St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BB-1 to BB-1682
St Simon's Church, Waverley Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BC-1 to BC-1485
St Jude's Church, Kent Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BD-1 to BD-1839
Salvation Army, Albert Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: BE-1 to BE-2900
Holy Spirit Church Hall, Fawcett Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CA-1 to CA-3460
Francis Lodge, Fernhurst Junior School, Heidelberg Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CB-1 to CB-3298
Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CC-1 to CC-1983
St Margaret's Parish Centre, Highland Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CD-1 to CD-1693
Havelock Community Centre, 324 Fawcett Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: CE-1 to CE-1711
Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Francis Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DA-1 to DA-1880
St Simon's Church, Waverley Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DB-1 to DB-2209
Canoe Lake Leisure Pavilion, St Helens Parade, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DC-1 to DC-998
Eastney Methodist Church, Highland Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DD-1 to DD-2070
Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DE-1 to DE-1400
Southsea Leisure Park, Melville Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: DF-1 to DF-1262
Christ Church Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EA-1 to EA-2947
St James` Church, Milton Park Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EB-1 to EB-2130
Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EC-1 to EC-1485
Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ED-1 to ED-1875
Eastney Methodist Church, Highland Road, Southsea - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: EE-1 to EE-2216
Binsteed Community Centre, Langley Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FA-1 to FA-2139
St Wilfrid's Church, George Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FB-1 to FB-1786
St Wilfrid's Church, George Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FC-1 to FC-2173
Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FD-1 to FD-2377
Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: FE-1 to FE-2135
Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA-1 to GA-2015
St Faith's Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB-1 to GB-2228
St Faith's Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC-1 to GC-1785
Somerstown Hub (Cafe), Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD-1 to GD-2877
John Pounds Centre, Queen Street, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE-1 to GE-2784
Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF-1 to GF-1771
St Alban's Church, Copnor Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HA-1 to HA-1164
Baffins Community Centre, Westover Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HB-1 to HB-2972
The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HC-1 to HC-2789
The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HD-1 to HD-2406
Marquee in car park, Good Companions (PH), Eastern Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: HE-1 to HE-1844
Stamshaw & Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IA-1 to IA-1539
Stamshaw & Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IB-1 to IB-1658
North End Library, Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IC-1 to IC-2190
St Mark's Church Centre, Derby Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ID-1 to ID-1572
New Horizons Primary School, Wymering Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IE-1 to IE-1608
Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: IF-1 to IF-1878
St Nicholas` Church, Battenburg Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JA-1 to JA-2018
Lyndhurst Junior School, Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JB-1 to JB-1684
New Horizons Primary School, Wymering Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JC-1 to JC-2158
The Wesley Rooms, Copnor Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: JD-1 to JD-2588
Anchorage Lodge, Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth - JE-1 to JE-1362/1
Northern Parade Family Hub, Doyle Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KA-1 to KA-1550
Northern Parade Family Hub, Doyle Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KB-1 to KB-1721
St Francis' Church, Northern Parade, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KC-1 to KC-1933
Christian Science Society, 178 London Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KD-1 to KD-1690
The Phoenix (PH), Torrington Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KE-1 to KE-1544
The Scout Hut, The Ridings, Gatcombe Park, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: KF-1 to KF-1857
Highslopes Community Centre, Carlton Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LA-1 to LA-877
Portacabin, Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LB-1 to LB-1652
Paulsgrove Baptist Church, Woofferton Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LC-1 to LC-2118
St Michael`s Church, Hempsted Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LD-1 to LD-2360
Portacabin, Blakemere Crescent, (On the green outside numbers 8 to 12), Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LE-1 to LE-1206
Hillside and Wymering Centre, Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LF-1 to LF-701
Port House (Regatta Room), Marina Keep, Port Solent, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: LG-1 to LG-1288
Portacabin on north side of green, Fairfield Square/Hythe Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MA-1 to MA-1526
Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MB-1 to MB-2402
Marquee in car park, Manor House (PH), Court Lane, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MC-1 to MC-1330
St Philip's Church, Hawthorn Crescent, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: MD-1 to MD-3043
St Peter & St Paul Hall, Old Wymering Lane, Wymering - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ME-1 to ME-1963
Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NA-1 to NA-998
Drayton Centre, 238 Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NB-1 to NB-2420
Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NC-1 to NC-1935/1
The Sunshine Inn (Function Room), 428 Havant Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: ND-1 to ND-1812
Drayton United Church Hall, Station Road, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NE-1 to NE-1785/1
Marquee in car park, Manor House (PH), Court Lane, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NF-1 to NF-1098
Christ Church, London Road, Widley, Portsmouth - Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: NG-1 to NG-398
Gosport
Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close, St Helen's Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA1-1 to GA1-1187
The Parish Centre, Green Road, Alverstoke – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA2-1 to GA2-1214
The Parish Centre, Green Road, Alverstoke – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GA3-1 to GA3-1139
The Parish Centre, Green Road, Alverstoke – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB1-1/1 to GB1-972
Gosport District Scout Activity Centre, Clayhall Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB2-1 to GB2-997
St Francis Church Hall, Clayhall Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GB3-1 to GB3-1012
Bridgemary Methodist Church, Prideaux Brune Avenue, Bridgemary – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC1-1 to GC1-1043
Fareham & Gosport Family Centre, Kent Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC2-1 to GC2-1257
Fareham & Gosport Family Centre, Kent Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GC3-1 to GC3-1183
Bridgemary, Rowner & Woodcot Community Association, Wych Lane, Bridgemary – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD1-1 to GD1-1011
Gosport RNA Club, 66 Fareham Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD2-1 to GD2-1297
6th Gosport Scout Group, Scout Hut, Acorn Close – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GD3-1 to GD3-1292
Solent Evangelical Church, 3 Forton Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE1-1 to GE1-841
Solent Evangelical Church, 365 Forton Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE2-1 to GE2-1308
St Mary`s RC Primary School, Anns Hill Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GE3-1 to GE3-1559
Gosport Sea Cadets Unit, Royal Clarence Yard, Berkerely Hall, Cooperage Green – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF1-1 to GF1-1572
Gosport Methodist Church, Stoke Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF2-2 to GF2-989
The Queens Social Club, Queens Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GF3-1 to GF3-1391
Gosport & District Sports Association, for the Disabled (GADSAD), 175 Elson Road, Elson – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GG1-1 to GG1-1788
Gosport & District Sports Association, for the Disabled (GADSAD), 175 Elson Road, Elson – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GG2-1 to GG2-1718
Freedom Church, (Former Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GH1-1 to GH1-933/1
Freedom Church, (Former Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GH2-1 to GH2-1512
Hardway, Elson & Districts Community Association, Coombe Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GH3-1 to GH3-931
Youth, Arts and Media Centre, Nimrod Community Centre, 17 Falcon Meadows Way – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GI1-1 to GI1-2249
Youth, Arts and Media Centre, Nimrod Community Centre, 17 Falcon Meadows Way – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GI2-1 to GI2-2000
Hardway, Elson & Districts Community Association, Coombe Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GJ1-1 to GJ1-1669
Hardway, Elson & Districts Community Association, Coombe Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GJ2-1 to GJ2-1146/1
Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Priddy's Hard, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GJ3-1 to GJ3-1474
Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GK1-1 to GK1-1606
Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School (Youth Centre), Salisbury Terrace, Lee-on-the-Solent – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GK2-1 to GK2-1326
Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GK3-1 to GK3-1711
Salvation Army Hall, The Crossways, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GM1-1 to GM2-288
St Mary`s RC Primary School, Anns Hill Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GM2-1 to GM2-1522
Thorngate Halls, Bury Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GM3-1 to GM3-1209
The Carisbrooke Arms, 75 Carisbrooke Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GN1-1 to GN1-1175
The Carisbrooke Arms, 75 Carisbrooke Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GN3-1 to GN3-1007
Bridgemary, Rowner & Woodcot Community Association, Wych Lane, Bridgemary – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GN2-1 to GN2-1161
Thorngate Halls, Bury Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GO1-1 to GO1-1458
Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close, St Helen's Road – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GO2-1 to GO2-1843
Gosport Leisure Centre, Forest Way, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GP1-1 to GP1-1842
Grange County Junior School, Franklin Road, Rowner – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GP2-1 to GP2-1473
St Mary`s R.C Church Hall, Mumby Road, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GQ1-1/1 to GQ1-1785
Club Hampshire Centre, (Former Red Cross Centre), The Anchorage – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GQ2-1 to GQ2-1224
Haselworth Primary School, Stone Lane, Gosport – Electoral register numbers of people entitled to vote at this station: GQ3-1 to GQ3-974
Fareham
You can find out your nearest polling station if you live in the borough of Fareham by clicking this link here.
Havant
You can find out where your closest polling station is if you live in the borough of Havant by clicking here.
When will the results be announced?
The count will begin across the Portsmouth area on Friday.
However some counts scheduled to take place over 8, 9 and 10 May.
So the results may not be announced all on the same day, as is usual with local elections in non-pandemic years.