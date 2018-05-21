Mayor promises help for youngsters and abuse victims

THE new Mayor of Gosport says that she wants to focus on the great work of young people in the town.

Cllr Diane Furlong was made Mayor of Gosport at the mayor-making ceremony at Thorngate Halls last week, taking on the mantle from Cllr Linda Batty.

With official mayoral business already under way, Cllr Furlong says that she wants to highlight the work of young people across the borough, as well as provide support to those who are suffering from domestic abuse.

At the same time, she will be promoting her passions for music, antiques and gardening.

She said: ‘Being the mayor is a job that I’m finding very enjoyable.

‘There is a lot of responsibility that comes with this role but I love having the opportunity to meet new people.

‘I’ve already been able to open the Dog Show in Walpole Park and been to Northcott House for a presentation by Dying Matters – so I’ve certainly been able to get stuck in quite quickly.

Cllr Furlong’s chosen charities this year are Loud and Proud and Southern Domestic Abuse Service.

She said: ‘There isn’t one thing that I am particularly concentrating on over another.

‘But at the same time I wanted to support something that was very local and promoted the work of young people.

‘The young people at Loud and Proud are so lovely – they do some truly incredible work all over the town and do so much for others. At the same time they’re learning from it themselves – it’s a very valuable thing.

‘As for Southern Domestic Abuse Service, it’s something I’m passionate about because these people have to start over after going through this abuse.

‘They have next to nothing so to help provide them with things like a toothbrush and deodorant is so important.

‘My husband has supported me all the way and has been an absolute rock for me, so it’s hard to put myself in their shoes – that is why I want to help them.

‘One of the ideas I have is to do a bike ride around Gosport, which could run with the Ride and Stride event – I have a few more ideas up my sleeve but don’t want to give too much away just yet.’

Cllr Furlong has also been given some crucial advice from some of the previous mayors.

She said: ‘I have been told that I should probably wear flat shoes.

‘I’m not very good with shoes and that is apparently the most important thing.

‘So if I’m out and about and people see me wandering around with sandals on, you’ll know why.’