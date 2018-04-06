MEP ‘fully supports’ fishermen protest

Have your say

CROWDS of supporters are expected to gather on land to back protestors this weekend.

The Fishing for Leave organisation hopes members of the public and those in the fishing industry will support the protest on Sunday.

Ukip’s Ray Finch, MEP for the south east, is set to attended the 2pm-4pm event in Portsmouth.

He said: ‘I fully support the fishermen.’

Mr Finch added: ‘Our fishing industry has been decimated with concomitant ruin for the onshore industries dependent upon it.

‘The governments acquiescence in allowing the CFP (Common Fisheries Policy) to still preside over our own legal territorial waters is a national disgrace.’