Milton residents have their say on plans for the Aquind interconnector

THE latest proposed route for the Aquind interconnector could see a section of Bransbury Park in Milton dug up to lay the electricity cables.

Local residents voiced their opinions on how the work could impact them.

Regular dog walker Harrison Heron, 28, who lives in Albert Road, said: ‘It’s terrible, it’s ridiculous.

‘I don’t mind the idea, but I don’t want to start destroying local places like parks to get it done. I would imagine they could build it in a certain route that wouldn’t a lot of our nature’.

Maureen McGraw, 59, who lives in Bransbury Road, agreed. She said: 'The park is used by a lot of people and a lot of families. We don't want them digging up our park, people will be up in arms about it.'

Milton resident Janice Norman added: ‘I don’t mind it if it’s going to benefit in the long term, I would support it, but what is the point of it? I would really like to know the benefits we would get from the disruption.

'If Portsmouth City Council is against it, I would be against it, because they’ve obviously got the knowledge that I haven’t got.'

Louise Ferrett, 21, from Milton had concerns for the Wheels For All programme, which her friend Billy Davis is a member. 'They have specially modified bikes for people with varying levels of mobility and meet every Tuesday and Wednesday in the park,' she said.

'It would be a bit of an inconvenience for them if that part of the park is dug up.'

However, some felt laying the cables through the park might be a better option than the alternatives.

Janet Butler, 62, from Milton said: 'I suppose the cables have got to come through somewhere, it might be better that it comes through the park rather than through people's homes. As long as they don't touch the trees here.'

Henderson Road resident Julie Ruffell, 53, added: ‘If it’s going to be re-covered and we won’t even realise that its underneath, I wouldn’t see that there would be a problem.

‘It is progress and things have got to be done, if it’s only temporary then I don’t have a problem.’