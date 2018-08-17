More electrical vehicle charging points to be rolled out on island

CHARGING points for electric vehicles will be rolled out in residents’ areas following demand to Portsmouth City Council.

The authority has heeded pleas from city residents to install more of the devices on the island.

About 50 of the points will be rolled out across 34 residential streets over the next few months.

The locations were identified following requests from residents and are now subject to further consultation.

The scheme will be trialled for three years. Charging points will be provided either in a street light column or on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the city’s transport boss, said. ‘We want to encourage greater use of electric vehicles, so are introducing the infrastructure to support this. We hope this will give residents the confidence to invest in electric vehicles when the time comes to replace their cars.

‘We have aspirations for improving and maintaining healthy air quality in Portsmouth, to reduce pollution levels and benefit public health. As more residents use electric vehicles, communities will benefit from improved air quality and will lower their carbon footprint.’

Residents who requested a charge point will now be contacted by the council so the installation process can begin.

Charging areas will be identifiable by a shared-use socket and a marked 'electric vehicle charging' bay. To park in the bay, the vehicle must be plugged in.

For more details see: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/electricvehicles