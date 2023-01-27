The county’s Police and Crime Panel met today to decide whether to support Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones in her bid to hire more officers.

NOW READ: Man behind bars after attacking paramedics with a meat cleaver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel approved to increase the amount of money people pay through their council tax towards policing – also known as a police precept.

Newly-elected Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones with Hampshire police's Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

Previously residents paid £236.46 towards the police precept per annum for a band D home, under the approved proposal residents would pay an additional £15.

Speaking to the panel, PCC Donna Jones said 8,409 people supported the consultation that was held to see whether residents agree to increase the budget for the police.

She added that the extra £15 will allow an increase in wages which officers haven’t seen in four years.

The additional funding will allow the constabulary to invest in additional staff and in IT systems to tackle cybercrime.

The PCC finished by stating that the 50 additional officers will be hired within 12 months.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney added: ‘We are not immune to inflation, everything that we need to buy is much more expensive from boots to walkie-talkies or vests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Those 50 will provide additional support, they all will go to operational and visible roles however, the recruitment doesn’t stop here. This needs to be a precedent for following years.’

The new levy will provide the force with an extra £12.3m from council tax, additionally, central government is likely to grant £4.2m on top.

The PCC set out an ambition in 2021 to have 600 additional police officers working for the constabulary by the end of 2023.

If the 50 officers are hired within 12 months the force would have exceeded its target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad