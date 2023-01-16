More than 1,000 jobs set to be created as councillors look at plans for Havant business park

Developer ELB Property Limited has proposed to demolish existing buildings at the business park to make way for a new flexible employment space located south of the A27 dual carriageway and west of Langstone Road.

Havant Borough Councillors will determine the outline planning application next week which has been recommended for approval by council officers.

What the new development at Langstone Park could look like. Picture: Contributed

The new development will be used for office space, research and development, industrial processes, the sale of food and drink, indoor sport and fitness and a day nursery.

Planning documents state: ‘Langstone Park needs significant investment and a fresh approach to allow it to adapt and change to accommodate the needs of modern business users.

‘Our vision long term seeks to reinvigorate the park by increasing occupancy levels and employment opportunities, which will significantly contribute to the local economy.’

It is estimated that the level of floor space, which is up to 52,000 square metres, could support around 1,071 full-time jobs.

Langstone park is currently the largest concentration of commercial floorspace in the borough, it is regarded as a ‘key employment area’ in the emerging local plan.

The application has received 12 objections from local residents and community groups.

A comment on behalf of Havant Climate Alliance and Friends of the Earth read: ‘The developer of Langstone Technology Park should carry out a feasibility study of whether the buildings can be kept and refurbished.

‘With Havant’s commitment to its new climate change and environment strategy, the carbon emissions from demolition and rebuilding, including the extra vehicle movements, will be much higher than those produced by keeping the buildings and retrofitting.

‘That is even allowing for materials from the demolition to be recycled. Old buildings can be made more sustainable e.g. can be insulated and energy systems changed to solar and heat pumps.

‘Rooms and equipment can be updated. Transport to and from the buildings can be made more sustainable. Biodiversity can be enhanced in the grounds around the site.’