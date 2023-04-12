Last week Havant Borough Council’s planning committee met to discuss Telstar Ltd’s application for homes on land to the west of Coldharbour Farm Road, Emsworth.

The committee considered the application at the request of Councillor Lulu Bowerman, who had expressed her concerns relating to the site access road and traffic.

The homes will be built on the highlighted patch of land. Picture: Contribtued

In a deputation, Cllr Bowerman asked the committee to consider the ‘suitability of location’ with increased traffic using a ‘narrow existing quiet residential road’ to access the site.

She said: ‘This path is used throughout the day by cyclists and pedestrians and particularly by parents and school children between Emsworth Primary School and St James Primary School before 9am in the morning and in the mid-afternoon for collection from the schools.

‘Hampshire County Council encourages the use of this pathway as an “active” travel route.

‘I would not be representing my residents in Emsworth effectively if I had not asked for this application to come to committee for consideration and voiced my concerns with regards to health and safety and the ‘blending’ of vehicles and cyclists and pedestrians.

‘It is important that these matters are discussed in the public forum.’

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Kris Mitra from Genesis Town Planning Ltd reminded the committee that the council ‘cannot currently demonstrate a deliverable supply of housing and therefore great weight should be attached to the delivery of suitable sustainable housing sites unless clear and demonstrable harm can be demonstrated’.

The housing development provides 44 homes comprising six one-bedroom flats, 16 two-bedroom houses, 15 three-bedroom houses and one four-bedroom detached house.

The development also delivers a 0.5-hectare public open space with landscaping and associated works.