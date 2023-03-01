Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 16 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in the city based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – a reduction from 24 people the year before. In the Havant borough there were four rough sleepers compared with three the previous year, in the Fareham borough there were eight people sleeping rough compared to seven the previous year and in the Gosport borough there were three, the same number as the previous year.

Housing charity Shelter said homelessness is in a "bleak situation" and has urged the Government to unfreeze housing benefit – which remains at 2020 levels – and build more affordable social homes. The Government promised to eradicate homelessness by next year, but charities have called for greater action as the total number of rough sleepers across the country rose for the first time since 2017.

The figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough across the whole of England last year – a 26 per cent rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

New figures reveal the number of people sleeping rough in the area. Picture PA/RADAR

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "Today’s figures show that more and more people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads. We’re facing a truly bleak situation."

Ms Neate called on the Government to unfreeze housing benefit and "build social homes with rents pegged to local incomes".

Mr Henderson also urged the Government to address funding shortages in the upcoming Spring Budget, unfreeze housing benefit and deliver on rental reforms to prevent further people from becoming homeless.