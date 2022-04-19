MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed in Downing Street, the Commons Speaker has announced.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved the application from opposition MPs, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, requesting he gives precedence to consider statements made by the PM to the Commons on gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the lockdown.

The motion for debate will take place on Thursday, discussing whether Boris Johnson mislead parliament. Picture: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The Commons Speaker said: ‘Having considered the issue, having taken advice from the clerks of the House, I’ve decided that this is a matter that I should allow the precedence accorded to the issue of privilege.

‘Therefore, (Sir Keir Starmer) may table a motion for debate on Thursday.

‘Scheduling the debate for Thursday will, I hope, give members an opportunity to consider the motion and the response to it.

‘The motion will appear on Thursday’s order paper to be taken after any urgent questions or statements.

‘Hopefully there won’t be any.

‘I hope this is helpful to the House.’

It comes after the Mr Johnson, along with his wife Carrie Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak, were last week issued with fixed-penalty notices (FPN) by police investigating claims of coronavirus lockdown breaches in No 10.

The PM has apologised for his part in attending his own birthday bash, held in June 2020 in the cabinet room, and paid the fine despite telling the Commons previously that all Covid guidance was followed at the heart of government.