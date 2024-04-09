MP Alan Mak visits Hayling Island to see Government-funded flood defence work in action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Hayling Beach Management Plan, funded by the Environment Agency and carried out by Coastal Partners, includes a programme of recycling and recharging of shingle to create a natural barrier at Eastoke.

Diggers and tipper trucks have been on the beach to transport material from areas of build-up, plus additional imported aggregate, as part of the ongoing protection of homes and businesses.

The last five-year cycle ended in March and the next cycle will run until 2029 at a cost of £5.1m. Environment Agency funding has been requested and Mr Mak is backing the bid by Coastal Partners, a partnership of five local councils including Havant Borough Council which manages flood risk and flood defences.

Alan Mak MP with Coastal Partners, Environment Agency and Ovenden Earthmoving representatives

The beach replenishment used to be annual, but an increase in the intensity and frequency of storms means it is now required twice a year.

It is regarded as more cost-effective than building a higher concrete seawall or creating a barrier of large rocks.

Without the Beach Management Plan, Coastal Partners say there would be a return to the regular flooding that happened at Eastoke before shingle recycling began.

Local MP Mr Mak said: "It was good to see the movement of shingle in action, funded by central Government through the Environment Agency.