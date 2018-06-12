MP backs safe standing bid at football grounds after Pompey consultations

Have your say

A CITY MP has backed his party’s plea for the introduction of safe standing at UK football stadia.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, has rallied behind the call after carrying out consultations on the topic with fans and figures at Portsmouth Football Club.

It follows shadow sports minister MP Rosena Allin-Khan’s urge for decisions on the fan areas to be devolved down to clubs, supporters and safety authorities.

In a statement, Mr Morgan said: ‘After liaising with Portsmouth FC and fan representatives, I am happy to support the introduction of safe standing.

‘Fans have been calling for their voices to be heard –they’re the people who know their stadia and know what is best for their fans.

‘Labour’s decision is the result of in-depth consultation with football clubs, fans and safety authorities. It’s time for change, it’s time to back safe standing.’

MP Allin-khan added the current government had ‘dragged its feet’ on the subject of safe standing, calling for ‘power’ to go to fans.