Labour’s Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, has urged for the ban after the Environment Agency published storm overflow spill data for 2023. Stormwater overflow spills, or combined sewer overflows, occur when sewage systems are overwhelmed by heavy rainfall. The untreated sewage, which is diluted with rainwater, is then discharged into water bodies.

Last year, the number of storm overflow spills increased by 54 per cent compared to the previous year. Across England, sewage was discharged for a total of 4 million hours divided across all monitored outflows – equivalent to over 450 years. In Mr Morgan’s Portsmouth South constituency, analysis by website Top of the Poops showed water was polluted by sewage 269 times in 2023 – lasting 2,553 hours, 952 more hours than in 2022.

The worst places were Henderson Road Eastney wastewater pumping station with 139 dumps into the Solent lasting 1,178 hours and Budds Farm waste treatment works with 85 dumps into the Solent/Langstone Harbour lasting 1,232 hours.

There have been a number of storm overflow discharges of sewerage already in 2024

Mt Morgan said: “The shocking figures today have revealed the extent to which our precious bathing waters have been taken for granted by this Government and the water companies they are letting off the hook. Despite being responsible for this illegal behaviour, water company bosses have brazenly awarded themselves over £25 million in bonuses and incentives since the last election. Under Labour, this will not be tolerated. We will act immediately to ban the bonuses of all water bosses until they treat our bathing waters with the protection they deserve.”

The city MP met with the Environment Agency recently to discuss the impact on Portsmouth’s bathing waters, with Southern Water “historically being one of the worst offenders in the country for raw sewage dumping”.

In response, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We work closely with MPs and keep them informed on our ambitious industry-leading £1.5bn storm overflow reduction plan and how we’re investing £3bn in improving performance between 2020 and 2025. Lawrence Gosden has not been paid a bonus since his appointment in 2021 and personally took the decision to waive his bonus last year. We have paid no dividends to external shareholders since 2021 and every penny of profit has been put back into the business.

“Our shareholder has additionally invested more than £1.5bn – ten times Portsmouth’s annual budget. Key investments in the area include the £22m expansion project at Budds Farm wastewater treatment works.”